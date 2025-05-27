Player Transaction

May 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Vancouver Warriors have sent Aden Walsh to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Ethan Ticehurst to complete the trade executed March 10, 2025.
