Player Transaction
May 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Vancouver Warriors have sent Aden Walsh to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Ethan Ticehurst to complete the trade executed March 10, 2025.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Player Transaction - NLL
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.