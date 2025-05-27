Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

May 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)







This past week the Buffalo Bandits win their third straight National Lacrosse League Cup, Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, and the Muskegon Lumberjacks won their first ever United States Hockey League Clark Cup. Highlights from this week come from the National Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Major League Soccer, United States Hockey League, ECHL, Federal Prospects Hockey League, United Football League, European League of Football, Indoor Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, International League, Pacific Coast League, Southern League, Northwest League, Pro Volleyball Federation and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

If there were any doubts as to who the best team in the NLL is, John Tavares and the Buffalo Bandits just gave you the answer: "Yeah, we're still the best team in the league," Tavares said. The Bandits silenced the skeptics beating the Saskatchewan Rush 15-6 on in Game 3 of the NLL Finals to clinch their third consecutive NLL Cup. They accomplished the feat in decisive fashion, scoring eight unanswered goals and playing nearly 35 minutes of shutout defense in the second half. Ian MacKay took home NLL Finals MVP honors after recording 24 points in the playoffs (16+8). Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith had nine and eight points, respectively, in Game 3 while Matt Vinc made 42 saves to win his sixth NLL championship, having now been a part of both three-peats in league history (he previously won three titles with Rochester from 2012 to 2014).

Here are the highlights

Commissioner Brett Frood presents the Bandits with the NLL Cup as they Hoist it after winning their 3rd straight Championship.

Josh Byrne Interview - "I love this place. I'm so proud of this group."

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced the professional lacrosse players set to be inducted into the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame at the PLL's Throwback Weekend in Chicago, July 11-12 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Midfielders Paul Rabil, Kyle Harrison, Joe Walters, and attackman Kevin Leveille have been named to the 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class by the Hall of Fame Committee. "Our 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame class is defined by a group of trailblazers and playmakers whose contributions to our game are immeasurable," said Rachael DeCecco, Chair of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Committee and VP of Lacrosse at the PLL. "These Hall of Fame inductees have not only shaped the game with their excellence on the field, their legacies are woven into the very fabric of the sport - its past, present and future."

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Esther González's quick reaction to her saved penalty in the 82nd minute, pouncing on the rebound and slotting it into the back of the net, proved to be all Gotham FC needed to clinch the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a 1-0 win at Estadio Universitario. With the historic victory, Gotham FC secured its first continental trophy and earned qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028. "The other day, we talked about the first-ever champions of competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the Euros, the [FIFA] World Cup and the Olympics," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Now, forever, the first team to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup will be Gotham FC. These players, with this coaching staff-we are incredibly proud of what they've accomplished."

Relive the best moments of the Final

USL Super League

In a historic finish to a groundbreaking inaugural season, Charlotte's only professional women's sports team, the Carolina Ascent FC, secured the #1 seed in the USL Super League with a tie in their final home game.

Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi BEAUTIFUL GOAL on the free kick!

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Central Florida Pro Soccer, announced their intent to bring a professional men's soccer team to the region. In March 2025, Federal Finance, the ownership group of Central Florida Pro Soccer, secured a letter of intent with the City of Winter Garden for a 72-acre site in East Winter Garden, with plans for a mixed-use development anchored by a multi-purpose stadium. "Winter Garden is one of the most family-friendly cities in the country with a passionate soccer fanbase, making it a perfect place to build one of our community-centric clubs," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer with the USL. "Central Florida Pro Soccer's project is an ambitious mixed-use development that will serve as a true community asset and local gathering place. As the centerpiece of the project, the soccer stadium will unite residents, drive economic growth and inspire youth athletes for generations to come."

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced that Mark Noonan will step down from his role as Commissioner of the CPL and Chief Executive Officer of CSB effective June 30, 2025. Noonan will remain in his current role through the end of next month to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who will be announced in the near future. He will subsequently relocate to his home in the United States, where he will serve in a senior advisory capacity to the CPL and CSB Board of Directors on multiple important strategic initiatives, via his consultancy.

HOCKEY

United States Hockey League

Jack Christ scored six minutes into overtime to complete the hat trick and lift the Muskegon Lumberjacks to their first Clark Cup championship. With eight goals and ten assists, Tynan Lawrence was named Most Valuable Player of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Here are the highlights

The Muskegon Lumberjacks announced Colten St. Clair as the seventh head coach in franchise history. St. Clair joined the organization in February as an Associate Head Coach, helping the team to its first Clark Cup Title. A native of Gilbert, AZ, St. Clair joined the Muskegon coaching staff with 16 games left in the 2024-25 season and saw the team finish 12-3-1-0 through the stretch. In the post-season, St. Clair and the Jacks went 11-2-1 on the way to the Clark Cup title. "We are very excited to announce Colten as our next head coach. We are very confident he will continue with our development model, empowering players to become better players and men while balancing the level of competition we are accustomed to," said Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe.

ECHL

The Toledo Walleye captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as ECHL Western Conference champions with a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Toledo wins the series 4 games to 1, and advances to the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals, where it will meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trois-Rivières leads Florida in that series 3 games to 2, with Game 6 set for Tuesday at Florida.

Brandon Hawkins notched three points (1g-2a), Matt Anderson and Trenton Bliss both scored a pair of goals and Jan Bednar stopped 23 Kansas City shots to record in the win in goal in Game 5.

The Toledo Walleye are Western Conference Champions after eliminating the Kansas City Mavericks in 5 games.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced the appointment of Cara Gardner Morey as General Manager of PWHL Vancouver. Gardner Morey joins the league's expansion team following 14 seasons with Princeton Women's Ice Hockey, where she had served as Head Coach since 2017 and built one of the most respected programs in collegiate hockey. "Cara brings exceptional experience at all levels of the game, a deep understanding of player development, and an unwavering passion for advancing women's sports," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Her track record at Princeton speaks for itself - instilling a strong culture, recruiting top talent, developing elite athletes, and winning championships. Cara becoming General Manager of PWHL Vancouver is a powerful addition to our league."

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Pee Dee IceCats are proud to unveil its brand-new logo and jersey set, ushering in a bold new era for the franchise. The announcement marks a significant moment in the team's identity and branding, showcasing a fierce, modern visual aesthetic that reflects the energy and passion of our new team and our fans. The primary logo, featured on the Dark Home Jersey, is a powerful, roaring lion rendered in electric shades of blue and red against a sharp neutral black backdrop. With bold lines and an intense expression, the lion represents strength, courage, and dominance, perfectly embodying the team's on-ice mentality. The Away White Jersey introduces a dynamic secondary logo: a charging lion wielding a hockey stick, poised mid-attack. The design exudes motion and aggression, symbolizing our relentless pursuit of victory. Complemented by a crisp color scheme of navy, sky blue, and silver accents, this jersey blends modern sports aesthetics with classic hockey tradition.

Hockey fans are getting the first look at the professional hockey team coming soon to the Pee Dee.

The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the appointment of Jay Croop as Associate Head Coach, joining forces with Head Coach Gary Gill to lead the team into the upcoming season. Croop, a respected name in the hockey world both on and off the ice, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion to the coaching staff. Known for his high hockey IQ and commitment to player development, Croop's transition to a coaching role marks an exciting new chapter for the Moccasins organization. "Jay is a proven competitor and natural leader," said Parker Moskal, Managing Ownership Partner of the Monroe Moccasins. "His energy and understanding of the game are exactly what we need to take this team to the next level. Pairing him with a seasoned coach like Gary Gill creates one of the strongest benches in the league. Jays ability to recruit directly contributed to the Columbus River Dragons long term success and that I saw it first hand during my time in Columbus and I'm looking forward to seeing his recruiting ability in Monroe."

FOOTBALL

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 9

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 1

Indoor Football League

Week 9 Plays of the Week

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the club has signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 Canadian Football League season. Collaros is entering his sixth season with the Blue Bombers and has firmly established himself as one of the greatest pivots in franchise history. A two-time Grey Cup champion with the club in 2019 and 2021, he has helped guide the team to five straight championship game appearances while twice being named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player (2021, 2022) and CFL All-Star (2021, 2022). No other quarterback in league history has started more than three consecutive Grey Cup games.

The Arena League

In a showing of commitment to the league and its playing partners, the good people of Eau Claire, and the sport of football, The Arena League announced that it will be assuming operations of the Eau Claire Axemen. It is with disappointment that the Axemen Premier Game, this Saturday's game against the Saint Paul Bears, will no longer be played. The team will however begin regular season play on May 31 with the team's first ever road trip to visit the Hot Springs Wiseguys in Arkansas, and then returning home for its first ever game in Eau Claire the following week. League President & CEO Jeff Holmes had this to say, "We have believed in the community of Eau Claire and have enjoyed a great working relationship with the management of the Sonnentag Center for over a year now, and we look forward to hosting a remarkable season."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Washington Mystics 76-74 at Chase Center, earning the first win in franchise history. Veronica Burton led the way for the Valkyries, scoring a career-high 22 points in the win, with 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Kayla Thornton recorded 18 points in the victory, with no bucket more important than her late-game four-point play. Leading by one point with just over a minute remaining, Thornton hit a corner three while being fouled to expand the lead to five points with 63 seconds left in the game.

Here are the highlights.

Watch as Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard get tangled up during a heated sequence, leading to a brief exchange of words in the Atlanta Dream's home matchup against the Indiana Fever.

BASEBALL

International League

Red Sox No. 5 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia homers in his Triple-A debut for Worcester Red Sox

Pacific Coast League

Rockies first baseman Keston Hiura hits two home runs in the same inning for Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes

Southern League

Rays No. 3 prospect Brayden Taylor makes a sliding catch and crashes into the sidewall for Double-A Montgomery Biscuits

Northwest League

Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage racks up 10 strikeouts over four frames in his High-A Vancouver Canadians debut

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park was inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night during the organization's annual banquet at the Hilton Denver City Center. Haneef-Park was among six athletes honored with the All-Time Great Athlete Award as members of the Class of 2025. Along with Haneef-Park the group includes Lindsey Berg, Mike Dodd, Tom Hoff, David Lee and Kerri Walsh Jennings. "It is an honor to be recognized with such great athletes and be part of a class with so many distinguished USA Volleyball veterans," Haneef-Park said.

Raven Colvin, who played middle blocker for the Grand Rapids Rise during the 2025 season, has been named to the 2025 U.S. Women's U23 National Team training camp roster, as announced by USA Volleyball. She is one of 18 athletes selected to train from July 18-25 in Anaheim, California, where the final roster will be determined for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, scheduled for July 25 through Aug. 2 in León, Mexico. Colvin made her professional debut with the Rise in 2025 after being selected seventh overall in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. In her rookie season, the Indianapolis, Indiana, native appeared in 11 matches (22 sets), tallying 31 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, along with nine blocks, five aces, and four digs. Her top performance came on Feb. 20, when Colvin had a season-high 11 kills and three blocks against the Columbus Fury.

Team Spotlight Series: The Orlando Valkyries. Get to know the players, coaches and staff that make every Valkyries match exhilarating for fans.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball has announced four athletes who'll join LOVB Pro during the 2026 season: Alexa Gray, Andrea Mitrovic, Ella May Powell and Jazmine White. Alexa, Andrea and Jazmine are all standouts on the Canadian National Team while Ella May recently made Team USA's 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) long roster.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Top 10 plays - Week 4







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.