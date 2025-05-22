Veronica Burton's Career Night Leads Valkyries to First Win in Franchise History

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Washington Mystics 76-74 on Wednesday night at Chase Center, earning the first win in franchise history.

After shooting 3-for-29 from 3-point range in the first three quarters, the Valkyries shot 4-for-8 from long distance in the final frame to take command of the game late.

Veronica Burton led the way for the Valkyries, scoring a career-high 22 points in the win, with 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Kayla Thornton recorded 18 points in the victory, with no bucket more important than her late-game four-point play. Leading by one point with just over a minute remaining, Thornton hit a corner three while being fouled to expand the lead to five points with 63 seconds left in the game.

BURTON'S CAREER NIGHT

Veronica Burton set career highs in points and rebounds in the victory. Burton scored a career-high 22 points, while also recording a career-high nine rebounds, including a 38-foot buzzer beater to beat the first half horn.

She is the only player in the WNBA this season to record 22+ PTS, 9+ REB, 5+ AST and 2+ STL in a game.

SALAÜN'S WNBA DEBUT

In her first WNBA game, Janelle Salaün entered the starting lineup and made an instant impact, scoring the first four points of the night for the Valkyries.

Salaün finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

Trailing by seven points midway through the third quarter, the Valkyries finished the frame on an 12-4 run to turn their seven-point deficit into a one-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Kayla Thornton scored seven of her 18 points in the third quarter.

TALBOT REACHES 200 CAREER GAMES

Wednesday night was the 200th career game for the 7th year forward. After missing the season opener with a right quadriceps injury, Talbot made her season debut, checking in to the game in the first quarter.

HAYES LEAVES EARLY

Starting guard Tiffany Hayes left the game with a nose injury with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter after taking a foul from Shakira Austin and did not return to the game.

UP NEXT

After opening the season with two home games, the Valkyries will play their first ever road game on Friday, when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m.; ION). The team will then head east for two matchups with the New York Liberty, first on Tuesday, May 27 (4 p.m; KPIX (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)) and then on Thursday, May 29 (4 p.m; KPIX (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)).







