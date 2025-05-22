Minnesota Holds off Wings

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minneapolis, MN - The Dallas Wings (0-3) fell at the Minnesota Lynx (3-0) 85-81 in their first road outing of the 2025 season Wednesday night at the Target Center. Despite the result, Paige Bueckers became the second rookie in franchise history to record a points-assist double-double with the first of her career in her home state of Minnesota.

Bueckers tallied 12 points along with a game high of 10 assists and became the second-fastest rookie in WNBA history to record a points-assist double-double and third rookie ever to produce 10+ points and 10+ assists within her first three games in the league.

Arike Ogunbowale produced a season high of 21 points, with a game-high five makes from behind the arc. Ogunbowale tied Diana Taurasi to become the fastest player in league history to reach 500 career made 3-point field goals, doing so in 198 games.

Dallas Ogunbowale (21) Smith, Hines-Allen (7) Bueckers (10)

Minnesota Collier (28) Shepard (10) Hiedeman (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, Minnesota 21

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the third straight game.

Smith got the Wings on board first with a putback layup. Ogunbowale followed with her first 3-pointer of the night to kick off a 13-5 Wings run for a 7-point lead. At the 6:49 mark, Ogunbowale hit her second 3-pointer, bringing her to tie the 500 career 3-point field goals record. She is also the first player in franchise history to reach the 500 made-threes milestone.

Minnesota then closed the quarter on a 16-3 run, fueled by 13 combined points from Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams. Ogunbowale led all scorers in the first with nine points, going 3-of-7 from the floor. Bueckers and Smith headlined the Wings in assists and boards, respectively, in the first.

Second Quarter: Dallas 22, Minnesota 26

Dallas fought to chip away at the Minnesota lead throughout the second, bringing the deficit to single digits on three different occasions. However, eight points from Minnesota's Alanna Smith helped push the Lynx run to 24-7, lasting the first few minutes of the second.

Ogunbowale found Bueckers for a triple, marking the rookie's first career points on the road.

Ogunbowale led all scorers in the first half with a game-high 11 points and five assists. Carrington and Smith followed with six points apiece. The Wings shot 42.1% from the field and 40% from 3-point range through the first two quarters of play. Dallas outpaced the Lynx in the paint (16-12) and in second chance points (8-2) for the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, Minnesota 23

Collier went for 12 points after being held to single digits in the first and second quarters. The forward accounted for over half of the Lynx offense in the third.

Bueckers and Ogunbowale combined for 10 of Dallas' 22 points, with Bueckers also creating five points from assists in the quarter. Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris came off the Wings bench with key makes from behind the arc to keep the deficit at single digits.

The Wings defense held the Lynx to shooting just 12.5% from 3-point range compared to their 53.3% clip in the first half.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 19, Minnesota 15

With just under four minutes to play, Bueckers found Carrington for a 26-foot 3-pointer to bring the Dallas within a single possession of the Lynx at 73-76.

Minnesota's Courtney Williams answered with four consecutive points to bump the lead back to seven points. Hines-Allen then took the ball coast-to-coast in transition, finishing through contact for the and-one. The forward sank both free throws for a 3-point deficit with 1:15 remaining.

The Wings then came within two points of Minnesota after Bueckers found Ogunbowale again behind the arc. Minnesota recovered a missed basket to force Dallas to foul with seconds left. Collier hit both free throws to seal the win for the Lynx.

Carrington finished with 11 points, while Hines-Allen added 11 points and tied for the team high with seven rebounds along with Smith.

Collier led Minnesota with a game-high 28 points while Jessica Shepard snagged a game-best 10 rebounds.

In what was their second meeting in less than a week, Dallas' defense held the Lynx to a season low in points and season high in turnovers with 19, while setting a season high in steals with nine. Dallas scored 21 points off the 19 Minnesota turnovers. The Wings outpaced Minnesota in the paint (28-24) and in second chance points (13-6). On the night, the Wings shot 40.8% from the field and 36.4% from deep, while the Lynx posted 47.5% from the field and 36% from three. Minnesota won the rebounding battle, 43-27.

Next, Dallas will remain on the road to face the Atlanta Dream on May 24. Tipoff at Gateway Center is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on KFAA.







