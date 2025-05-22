Atlanta Dream Announces Sellout of Home Opener in State Farm Arena

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Tonight's Atlanta Dream game versus the Indiana Fever is officially a sellout, marking the third time the team has filled the 17,000+ seat arena in less than 12 months. Additionally, Saturday and Sunday's games in Gateway Center Arena are also sold out, extending the team's sellout streak to 24 games.

"We are so excited to tip off the home schedule in front of another packed house at State Farm Arena," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO. "Dream fans set the standard in the W. They continually bring their passion and energy into the arena and our players feed off it. We are so grateful for their support and can't wait to get this home season started tonight and carry the momentum through this weekend."

The Dream are accustomed to playing in front of packed houses, leading the WNBA in sellouts for two straight seasons, including selling out every game of the 2024 season. Heading into the 2025 season, the Dream sold out their Full and Half Season Ticket Memberships in record time and expect to have another complete season sellout by season's end.

A limited number of single-game tickets are still available for future Dream matchups. Fans interested in tickets to the remaining games are encouraged to join the Dream Elite Priority List, which provides automatic placement in the single game ticket presale and the first opportunity to secure priority access to future Season Ticket Memberships. For more information on tickets, or to sign up for the Dream Elite Priority List, please visit atlantadream.com.







