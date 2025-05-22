Notes: Atlanta Dream 76, Indiana Fever 81

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (1-2) vs. INDIANA FEVER (2-1)

Game 3 | May 22, 2025 | State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 18 16 24 18 76

Indiana 13 24 24 20 81

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Howard (24) Howard (26)

Rebounds Jones (11) Howard/Boston (7)

Assists Jones/Paopao (3) Clark (6)

BOX SCORE

A full box score and book is available in the attachments.

KEY NOTES

The Atlanta Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the third time this season.

Atlanta's all-time record against Indiana moves to 34-32 overall and 20-12 when playing in Atlanta.

With her third defensive rebound of the night, Brittney Griner passed DeLisha Milton-Jones for 15th on the All-Time defensive rebounds list with 1,807.

Jones set her third consecutive double-double, finishing the night strong with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

QUARTER-BY QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Jones opened the scoring for the Dream, converting a three-pointer and 11-foot jump shot during consecutive trips down the court.

Atlanta outrebounded Indiana 13-10 in the quarter, led by Jones' four rebounds.

Howard and Jones led the Dream's scoring effort in the opening frame, each recording seven points.

Atlanta recorded a 14-5 run across a six-minute stretch during the quarter.

With two minutes remaining in the quarter, Griner collected a missed layup by Natasha Howard to pass DeLisha Milton-Jones for 15th on the All-Time Defensive Rebounds list.

Q2

Paopao propelled the Dream to briefly take back the lead, knocking down at three-pointer from the top of the key before assisting a three-point shot from Jones.

Howard beat the shot clock on the Dream's final possession of the half, converting a 27-foot three-point shot to bring Atlanta within three points of Indiana.

Howard and Jones co-led scoring for the second consecutive quarter, each scoring five points. The duo led the home side with two rebounds apiece during the frame.

Playing all 10 minutes of the quarter, Howard contributed to the defensive stat line, recording the team's only block and steal of the period.

During the first half, there were three lead changes and one tie.

The Atlanta defense held Caitlin Clark to four points and four attempts during the first half.

Q3

Paopao sparked the Dream offense, knocking down a pair of free throws to open the quarter scoring before draining a pair of three-point shots mid-way through the period to even the score. Her eight points led Atlanta during the quarter.

Atlanta shot 50% from the field during the quarter, including a 4-for-7 clip from the three-point line.

Nia Coffey scored the final pair of three-point shots on consecutive trips down the floor late in the quarter.

Griner secured three of the Dream's seven rebounds in the quarter.

Maya Caldwell led Atlanta in the assist column, earning two off a made Naz Hillmon layup and Coffey three-pointer.

Q4

Howard tied Elizabeth Williams for 6th on the Dream All-Time steals list after controlling a bad pass by Caitlin Clark early in the quarter.

Jones completed a double-double with more than three minutes remaining in the game after securing an offensive rebound, her 10th of the game. Five of her

Gray led the scoring effort for the Dream in the final 10 minutes, scoring nine points off two three-pointers, a field goal and a free throw.

Atlanta finished with four players in double figures:

Howard (25)

Jones (15)

Gray (11)

Paopao (11)







