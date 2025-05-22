Indiana Fever Earn 81-76 Road Win at Atlanta Dream
May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever (2-1) grinded out an 81-76 road win over the Atlanta Dream, spurred on by a 26-point performance from Natasha Howard and 17 points from Kelsey Mitchell.
After a slow offensive start for Indiana, eight points off the bench from Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, along with strong defensive play from Damiris Dantas kept the Fever within striking distance to end the first quarter trailing 13-18. The Fever took their first lead of the night early in the second quarter, with a three-pointer from Dantas tying the score, while a deep field goal from Mitchell put Indiana out in front. Mitchell's nine-point second quarter helped Indiana take the 37-34 lead into halftime.
Howard took over during the third quarter, scoring 13 points, including seven in the opening minutes, while also contributing defensively with several rebounds. Howard continued to find success inside the paint in the fourth quarter with four points. Trailing inside the two-minute mark, Mitchell sunk a clutch three-pointer to give Indiana back a narrow one-point lead. A layup from Aliyah Boston in the final minute, followed by Cunningham drawing an offensive foul and late free throws from Cunningham and Mitchell saw the Fever secure the 81-76 road victory.
Indiana Fever Notes:
- After missing the first two games of the season with an ankle injury, guard Sophie Cunningham made her regular season debut, entering the game at the 3:06 mark of the first quarter. Cunningham's first points of the season came from a 25-foot three pointer.
- Natasha Howard scored a season-high 26 points, matching her career high of 12 field goals made, set in 2022 when she was a member of the New York Liberty.
- Lexie Hull matched a career high with her four assists.
- The Fever's 41 rebounds bring the team's total to 119 this season, currently the most in the WNBA.
Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty on Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. ET, broadcast live on CBS.
