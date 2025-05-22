Postgame Notes: Min vs Dal (5.21.25)

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 21 26 23 15 85 Napheesa Collier (28) Jessica Shepard (10) Courtney Williams (7)

Wings 18 22 21 19 81 Arike Ogunbowale (21) Smith/Hines-Allen (7) Paige Bueckers (10)

First Quarter

Dallas opened the game on a 10-2 run, creating a 15-5 Minnesota deficit

A three-point basket from Courtney Williams evened the score at 15 after Minnesota went on a 10-0 run after a Lynx timeout

Napheesa Collier led first quarter scoring with 8 points (2-4 FG, 4-4 F), with 2 offensive rebounds, a block and assisting on a Williams basket

Minnesota kept Dallas to 36.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three, while posting a 50% FG and 42.9% 3PM in the first quarter

Second Quarter

Jessica Shepard finished a backdoor pass from Natisha Hiedeman to extend the Lynx lead, 31-24

The Lynx made three-point baskets on three consecutive possessions, courtesy of Hiedeman, Smith and Carleton

Alanna Smith totaled 8 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3PM) for Minnesota in the second quarter, also posting four rebounds and a block

Minnesota recorded a season-high 47 points and assisted on 15 of 16 made baskets in the first half

Third Quarter

Napheesa Collier shot 5-6 in the paint during the third quarter

The Lynx were able to capitalize on 8 fast break points, compared to 2 from the Wings

Five different Lynx players recorded an assist in the third quarter

Courtney Williams scored or assisted on 13 of the 23 third quarter points from the Lynx

Fourth Quarter

Napheesa Collier shot 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, totaling 28 points (8-13 FG, 12-12 FT) with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block on the night

Dallas' foul trouble allowed Minnesota to shoot 14 free-throws throughout the quarter, six of which belonged to Collier, who tied her career high in free throws made (12)

The Lynx increased defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, forcing 5 turnovers compared to 1 in the previous quarter

Courtney Williams grabbed 5 rebounds in the fourth quarter, including 4 in the final two minutes of the game

Team Notes

Natisha Hiedeman played her 179th consecutive game tonight, the longest active streak in the WNBA. Hiedeman totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3PM, 2-6 FT), 8 assists and 2 boards

Courtney Williams and Hiedeman combined for 15 assists, marking the first time this season the Lynx had two players each record 5 or more assists in a game

Alanna Smith finished the night with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3PM), 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks during her 29:27 minutes played

Napheesa Collier has started the season averaging 28.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.3 STL, shooting 57.6% FG, 44.4% 3PM and 100% FT

Minnesota outscored Dallas 22-8 in fast break points throughout the night

The Lynx improve to 3-0, the team's best start to the season since 2019

Up Next

The Lynx will stay at home to host the Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.







