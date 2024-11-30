Minnesota Lynx Add WNBA Champion Eric Thibault and Four-Time WNBA Champion Lindsay Whalen to Coaching Staff

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve today announced the hiring of Eric Thibault as Associate Head Coach and former Lynx great Lindsay Whalen as an Assistant Coach. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

"I am excited to add both Eric and Lindsay to our coaching staff," Reeve said. "Eric has vast experience coaching in the WNBA as both a head and an assistant coach and is a WNBA Champion. Lindsay adds a unique perspective as a Lynx legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. I look forward to working with both in our quest for another WNBA Championship."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cheryl's staff and to be part of the Minnesota Lynx organization," said Thibault. "The players and staff have built an incredible winning culture, and I'm excited to do my part as we pursue a WNBA Championship."

Thibault joins the Lynx staff after serving as the head coach of the Washington Mystics for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Prior to being named head coach, he spent 10 seasons as an assistant for the Mystics, being elevated to associate head coach in 2019. Throughout his tenure, Thibault helped lead the Mystics to nine postseason appearances, including two as head coach. He was instrumental in the franchise's back-to-back WNBA Finals appearances in 2018 and 2019, resulting in Washington's first WNBA Championship in 2019.

"I'm so excited to be back with the Lynx and back with Coach and Becky [Rebekkah Brunson]," Whalen said. "Eric and I have also known each other for a long time, and for me, I couldn't imagine joining a better staff as I return to coaching and get my first opportunity to coach in the WNBA. We have a special group with this team and I can't wait to get to work."

Whalen returns to the Lynx to begin her WNBA coaching career as an assistant. The Hutchinson, Minn. native previously spent five seasons at her alma mater, serving as head coach of the University of Minnesota's women's basketball program. Whalen was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, following her illustrious 15-year career in the WNBA with Connecticut (2004-2009) and Minnesota (2010-2018). Minnesota officially retired Whalen's No. 13 jersey in 2019 following her retirement in 2018.

Whalen's accolades include earning four WNBA Championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017) with Minnesota, five All-Star nods and five All-WNBA selections. She appeared in 480 regular season games, averaging 11.5 points (on 46.1% shooting), 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She played in 82 career postseason games, averaging 11.6 points (on 43.0% shooting), 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Whalen racked up 323 career victories (second-most all-time behind Sue Bird, 333) and tallied 54 postseason wins (second-most all-time behind Brunson, 57).

Acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Connecticut in January 2010, Whalen spent nine seasons with the Lynx where she holds the franchise record in assists (1,384), ranks second in games played (283) and fifth in scoring (3,233). Whalen is tied with Noelle Quinn for the franchise record for most assists in a single game (14 vs. Los Angeles on September 4, 2013) and holds the second-most assists in a single season (199 in 2011) behind Courtney Williams (221 in 2024). Whalen captured gold with the United States Women's National Team during the Olympics in 2012, as well as in 2016 with Reeve as an assistant coach. Whalen was named to the WNBA Top 20@20 in 2016 and The W25 in 2021, lists that recognize the league's top players of all time.

