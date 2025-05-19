Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (5.18.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (2-0) 89, LOS ANGELES SPARKS (1-1) 75

GAME #2

CRYPTO.COM ARENA - SUNDAY, MAY 18, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 30 16 24 19 89 Napheesa Collier (23) Jessica Shepard (10) Courtney Williams (10)

Sparks 25 20 17 13 75 Azurá Stevens (21) Dearica Hamby (10) Kelsey Plum (5)

First Quarter

Alanna Smith hit her 100th career three-point shot at 8:14 off an assist from Karlie Samuelson

The Lynx started the first quarter on an 8-1 run

Back-to-back Sparks three-point baskets stopped Minnesota momentum, creating a 17-14 deficit

Napheesa Collier led first quarter scoring with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3PM, 1-1 FT), 3 rebounds and a steal

Alanna Smith was perfect from the field with 5 points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3PM), a rebound and a block

The Lynx outscored the Sparks in the paint (14-12) and on fast breaks (6-3) while shooting 60% from the field in the first quarter

Second Quarter

Off an assist from Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier drained a three-point basket, pushing the Lynx ahead at 38-37

Jessica Shepard grabbed 5 rebounds while posting 4 points (2-3 FG) and assisting on 2 baskets for the Lynx in the second quarter

A 5-0 run from Los Angeles in the last minute of play put the Sparks within one of the Lynx to end the half at 46-45

The two teams exchanged the lead 7 times and were tied 6 times throughout the first half

Third Quarter

Courtney WIlliams had a steal and sent a pass downcourt to Bridget Carleton who finished under the rim, extending the Lynx lead to 53-47

Alanna Smith reached double-figure scoring in her season debut during the third quarter, posting 10 points in 10 minutes played

Williams scored 3 three-point baskets during the quarter, going 3-4 from beyond the arc during the third quarter

Minnesota kept Los Angeles to a 25% success rate from the field, and 16% from three in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

Baskets from Courtney Williams, Karlie Samuelson, and Alanna Smith gave the Lynx their largest lead of the night at 86-70

Jessica Shepard finished off a double-double performance with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds, adding 3 assists. This is Shepard's 10th career point-rebound double-double, becoming the 8th player in Lynx history to tally 10 or more such double-doubles

The Lynx defense kept the Sparks to 33.3% from the field, and 40% on the night. Since 2011, Minesota is 164-8 when keeping the opposition's FG% to 40% or under

Team Notes

Courtney Williams surpassed 8000 minutes in her WNBA career tonight, posting a double-double with 13 points (5-19 FG, 3-7 3PM) and 10 assists, adding 5 rebounds and a steal

Napheesa Collier's 3 offensive boards allowed her to take sole possession of 5th place all-time in the Lynx offensive rebound record books (323). Collier totaled 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3PM, 1-1 FT), 6 rebounds, two steals and a block on the night

Bridget Carleton tied her career high in steals (3) while playing a career high in minutes (39:41). Carleton totaled 8 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals throughout the night

Jessica Shepard recorded her first double-double of the season (10th career) and 4th career double-double off the bench. Shepard's 4 double-doubles off the bench are the most in Lynx history

Williams' 19 assists and 0 turnovers across her first two games of the season tie the WNBA record for the highest assist total with no turnovers of any two-game span (Sue Bird, 2009)

Up Next

The Lynx will return home to host the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT.







