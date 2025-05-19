Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (5.18.25)
May 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (2-0) 89, LOS ANGELES SPARKS (1-1) 75
GAME #2
CRYPTO.COM ARENA - SUNDAY, MAY 18, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 30 16 24 19 89 Napheesa Collier (23) Jessica Shepard (10) Courtney Williams (10)
Sparks 25 20 17 13 75 Azurá Stevens (21) Dearica Hamby (10) Kelsey Plum (5)
First Quarter
Alanna Smith hit her 100th career three-point shot at 8:14 off an assist from Karlie Samuelson
The Lynx started the first quarter on an 8-1 run
Back-to-back Sparks three-point baskets stopped Minnesota momentum, creating a 17-14 deficit
Napheesa Collier led first quarter scoring with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3PM, 1-1 FT), 3 rebounds and a steal
Alanna Smith was perfect from the field with 5 points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3PM), a rebound and a block
The Lynx outscored the Sparks in the paint (14-12) and on fast breaks (6-3) while shooting 60% from the field in the first quarter
Second Quarter
Off an assist from Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier drained a three-point basket, pushing the Lynx ahead at 38-37
Jessica Shepard grabbed 5 rebounds while posting 4 points (2-3 FG) and assisting on 2 baskets for the Lynx in the second quarter
A 5-0 run from Los Angeles in the last minute of play put the Sparks within one of the Lynx to end the half at 46-45
The two teams exchanged the lead 7 times and were tied 6 times throughout the first half
Third Quarter
Courtney WIlliams had a steal and sent a pass downcourt to Bridget Carleton who finished under the rim, extending the Lynx lead to 53-47
Alanna Smith reached double-figure scoring in her season debut during the third quarter, posting 10 points in 10 minutes played
Williams scored 3 three-point baskets during the quarter, going 3-4 from beyond the arc during the third quarter
Minnesota kept Los Angeles to a 25% success rate from the field, and 16% from three in the third quarter
Fourth Quarter
Baskets from Courtney Williams, Karlie Samuelson, and Alanna Smith gave the Lynx their largest lead of the night at 86-70
Jessica Shepard finished off a double-double performance with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds, adding 3 assists. This is Shepard's 10th career point-rebound double-double, becoming the 8th player in Lynx history to tally 10 or more such double-doubles
The Lynx defense kept the Sparks to 33.3% from the field, and 40% on the night. Since 2011, Minesota is 164-8 when keeping the opposition's FG% to 40% or under
Team Notes
Courtney Williams surpassed 8000 minutes in her WNBA career tonight, posting a double-double with 13 points (5-19 FG, 3-7 3PM) and 10 assists, adding 5 rebounds and a steal
Napheesa Collier's 3 offensive boards allowed her to take sole possession of 5th place all-time in the Lynx offensive rebound record books (323). Collier totaled 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3PM, 1-1 FT), 6 rebounds, two steals and a block on the night
Bridget Carleton tied her career high in steals (3) while playing a career high in minutes (39:41). Carleton totaled 8 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals throughout the night
Jessica Shepard recorded her first double-double of the season (10th career) and 4th career double-double off the bench. Shepard's 4 double-doubles off the bench are the most in Lynx history
Williams' 19 assists and 0 turnovers across her first two games of the season tie the WNBA record for the highest assist total with no turnovers of any two-game span (Sue Bird, 2009)
Up Next
The Lynx will return home to host the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
