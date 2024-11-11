Minnesota Lynx Statement Regarding Clare Duwelius and Katie Smith

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx issued the following on today's announcement of Clare Duwelius and Katie Smith's respective departures for new career opportunities:

"We are excited for Clare's new opportunity with Unrivaled and thank her for 11 great years inside the Lynx organization," said Minnesota Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve. "Clare was tireless in her efforts to support the Lynx players and staff in her roles as Director of Lynx Basketball Operations and subsequently General Manager. We will miss her, and we wish her well as she embarks on this new journey."

Duwelius will now serve as General Manager and Executive Vice President at Lynx forward Napheesa Collier's new league, Unrivaled, which is set to begin play in January 2025. Duwelius joined the Lynx organization in 2014, serving on Reeve's staff as Basketball Operations Coordinator. In 11 seasons, she advanced through the ranks becoming Basketball Operations Manager, Assistant General Manager and finally General Manager in 2022, prior to the 2023 season.

Duwelius' work resulted in the transformation of Minnesota's roster into a title contender, as well as building a sustained winning culture within the organization. In her second year as general manager in 2024, Duwelius was instrumental in the construction of a team that reached the WNBA Finals through transactions made in free agency, the draft and trades prior to and during the season. The Des Moines, Iowa native has served on Lynx teams that have made 10 postseason appearances, four WNBA Finals trips and two WNBA Championship titles in 2015 and 2017.

"Katie has been an integral part of the Lynx since her return in 2020. She poured her heart and soul into developing the Lynx team and its players into a championship contender once again," said Reeve. "Her passion, commitment, and loyalty have left an indelible mark on the organization. Though she is embarking on a new adventure with the Buckeyes, Katie will always be a Lynx, and we wish her the best in her new role."

Smith will join her alma mater Ohio State's women's basketball program as an Assistant Coach. Smith joined Reeve's coaching staff in 2020 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2022. Smith assisted in leading Minnesota's return to its championship pedigree, helping secure four postseason appearances, including a 2024 WNBA Finals finish.

She was originally drafted by the Lynx in the 1999 WNBA Allocation Draft and helped guide Minnesota to its first-ever playoff appearance in 2003. Smith later went on to play for the Detroit Shock under then-assistant coach Reeve, becoming a two-time WNBA champion (2006, 2008) and earning Finals MVP honors in 2008. The Logan, Ohio native was a seven-time WNBA All-Star (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009), three-time Olympic gold medalist as a member of the United States Women's National Team (2000, 2004, 2008) and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

