Minnesota Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA announced today that Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for the first month of the 2025 season. This marks the first of Collier's career, making her the sixth Lynx player to receive the honor.

During the month of May, Collier averaged 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35:19 minutes per game. Minnesota opened the season with a 6-0 start in May, the team's best start since 2017.

In a grueling contest versus Seattle on May 27, Collier filled up the stat sheet, tallying a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks, leading the Lynx to an 82-77 victory. Her 5 steals in the first quarter was a career-high and ties the high for most steals in a single quarter by any WNBA player. Collier became the 11th player in WNBA history and first Lynx player to collect 15+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in a game.

In the Lynx 76-70 comeback win against the Sun on May 23, Collier recorded her third career 30+ pts/10+ reb game, totaling 33 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Her performance helped the team overcome a 15-point fourth quarter deficit, making the 2025 Lynx only the second team to ever overcome such a deficit in WNBA history (Minnesota owns both, 7/9/2004 vs PHX). Collier also became the first player to score 100 points in the WNBA this season.

During Minnesota's 85-81 win over Dallas on May 21, Collier led scoring with 28 points, shooting 12-12 from the free-throw line, which is the second-most made free throws in a single game by a Lynx (Augustus, 13). The 6-1 forward also posted 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block on the night.

On May 18 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Collier led the scoring for Minnesota with 23 points, adding 6 rebounds (3 offensive), 2 steals and a block during Minnesota's 89-75 first road win of the season over Los Angeles.

In the Lynx 99-84 season opener against Dallas on May 16, Collier posted 34 points, the most ever in a season opener by a reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and her 18 points in the third quarter tied for second in the Lynx record books for most points scored in a single quarter (Sims, Moore, Fowles). Collier also added 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the game.

After leading all scoring in each of Minnesota's first four games, Collier joined Maya Moore (2014) as the only players in franchise history to start the season with four consecutive 20+ point games.

The Lynx (8-0) will travel to Dallas to take on the Wings on Sunday, June 8 before heading to Seattle to face the Storm on Wednesday, June 11.

*On May 30, Collier was out for the game against the Mercury. Minnesota beat Phoenix, 74-71.

