Kiki Iriafen Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played in May. Iriafen becomes the first player in Mystics history to earn this honor.

In her debut month, Iriafen averaged 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. She ranked third among rookies in scoring and led all rookies in rebounds per game. Her 10.1 rebounds per game also ranked fourth in the WNBA, and her 4.3 second chance points per game were the second-most in the league.

She is the first Mystics player to average at least 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds on 47.0% shooting or better in a single month since Crystal Langhorne in July 2010 [min. 5 GP]. Iriafen is also one of just four rookies to reach those marks, and the first since Tina Charles in 2010 (August and June).

From May 18 to May 25, Iriafen recorded four consecutive double-doubles, becoming the first Mystics rookie to achieve this feat. She is just the second rookie in WNBA history to record four double-doubles in her first five career games, joining Natalie Williams (Utah Starzz, 1999). Her four double-doubles in May were tied for the most in the league and led all rookies.

Iriafen scored 10+ points in all seven of the Mystics' games in May and is only one of six players in WNBA history to average at least 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds through the first seven games of their career - joining Tina Charles (2010), Candace Parker (2008), Cheryl Ford (2003), Natalie Williams (1999), and Yolanda Griffith (1999). She also became the fastest Mystics rookie to reach 50 points and 50 rebounds, accomplishing the milestone in just five games.

The California native was selected by Washington with the 4th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She is currently averaging 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7% in 28.2 minutes per game.







