Sandy Brondello Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for May.

The Liberty's historic start to the 2025 season saw the team pace the WNBA with a perfect 6-0 record, including a league-best 90.5 points per game, 23.5 assists per game, 30.3 defensive rebounds per game, 6.2 blocks per game, 11.2 threes per game, field goal percentage (46.7%), lowest opponent field goal percentage (36.4%), true shooting percentage (59.9%), assist to turnover ratio (1.83), net rating (19.1), offensive rating (110.1), and defensive rating (91.0) - all of which culminated in a top-ranked +16 plus/minus.

Additionally, on May 22, New York broke the WNBA's all-time regular season record for most three-pointers made in a game when they combined for 19 makes from deep against the Chicago Sky.

Brondello's six wins in May lifted her to the third-most regular season wins among all-time New York Liberty head coaches, with a total of 86 victories through her four seasons with the franchise (86-36, .704).

This marks the fourth Coach of the Month honor in Brondello's career, her third with New York, and the fifth in Liberty franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025

