Seattle Holds off Wings

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, Wash. - The Dallas Wings fell at the Seattle Storm 83-77 at Climate Pledge Arena in its first outing of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. DiJonai Carrington led Dallas with season highs of 22 points and eight rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen recorded her first double-double of the season and 19th of her career with season highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Dallas Carrington (22) Hines-Allen (12) Carrington (4)

Seattle Williams (18) Ogwumike (9) Wheeler (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 20, Seattle 19

Dallas opened with a starting lineup of Arike Ogunbowale, Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the second time this season, as Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) and Ty Harris (left knee) remained sidelined for the Wings.

Hines-Allen paced the Wings early with five points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist to begin. The forward snagged a steal and hit her second 3-pointer of the season to put the Wings up 5-2 in the opening minutes.

Gabby Williams and Li Yueru combined for 12 of the Storm's 19 points. Yureu hit from deep twice to tie it at 11-11, and then later to cut the Dallas lead to three points, 17-14.

Luisa Geiselsöder  recorded her first career 3-pointer in five minutes of play. Dallas led by as many as six before Seattle closed the gap in the final minutes of the quarter with a layup from Williams. The Wings shot 30.4% from the floor, 28.6% from 3-point range and 100% from the charity strip for the quarter. They also outpaced the Storm in second chance points, 6-2.

Second Quarter: Dallas 18, Seattle 11

Seattle took a 5-point lead with a 14-5 run started by Yueru's second 3-pointer in the first. Geiselsöder  found Carrington underneath the basket to halt the Storm's momentum and begin a 10-2 Dallas stretch. Carrington and Hines-Allen combined for all 10 of the Wings' points to take a 30-27 lead with four minutes left in the half.

The run grew to 18-5 as Carrington continued to pace Dallas, tallying 12 points in the second quarter alone. Her team-high 12 points and team-high six rebounds marked single-half highs for her this season. Geiselsöder fueled the Dallas bench with six points, two rebounds and two steals. The center hit from deep for the second time to close the first half at 38-30 in favor of the Wings.

Dallas ended the half shooting 30.4% from the field, 30.8% from deep and 66.7% at the free throw line. The Wings dominated the glass, outrebounding their hosts 30-17 and outscoring them 9-2 in second chance points. Dallas held an advantage in the paint early, outscoring Seattle16-12 while holding them to a season low in scoring for the second quarter.

Third Quarter: Dallas 17, Seattle 24

The Storm put together a14-2 run after a 3-pointer by Nneka Ogwumike swung the momentum in Seattle's favor, erasing Dallas' 11-point edge. Erika Wheeler put Seattle up 50-49, driving to the basket for the and-one.

With just 13 seconds left in the third, Carrington broke away with a steal for a layup, drawing the foul to go to the line. Carrington converted the and-one to hand Dallas a 55-54 lead heading into the final stanza. The guard finished with six points in the third to tally 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Wings shot 46.7% from the floor, 20% from deep and 66.7% from the charity stripe in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 22, Seattle 29

Dallas kicked off the fourth with a 12-4 run, continuing over from the final few minutes of the third. Kaila Charles recorded her first points at the charity stripe, drawing a foul and converting to bump the Wings lead to five points, 61-56.

Seattle answered quickly, going on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 5-point lead with just under five minutes left to play. The run grew to 21-6 as Seattle mounted a double-digit lead. Dalla got within five with under 25 seconds to go, but the Storm made five of their final six free-throw attempts to seal the win.

The Wings ended the night shooting 34.9% from the field, 25% from 3-point range and 66.7% at the free throw line. The team's 86 field goal attempts match the franchise record for most field goal attempts in a regulation game. Dallas outpaced the Storm in the paint, 44-38, in second chance points, 18-2 and outrebounded Seattle 48-31 on the night. Dallas recorded a season-high in rebounding with 48, the most Seattle has allowed this season.

Dallas will return home to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday at College Park Center to continue Commissioner's Cup play. This season, the Wings are playing for Unity Unlimited, Inc., a non-profit organization whose main mission is providing educational activities and resources to people, young and old, to foster unity and harmony within the community, the city, the state, the nation and the world regardless of race, culture or denomination. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA league pass.







