Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May, the league announced today.

The honor comes just one day after Gray was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played May 26-June 1 and AP Player of the Week, capping a dominant start to the 2025 season.

This is Gray's first career Player of the Month award and her second WNBA weekly or monthly honor as a member of the Dream. She becomes just the third player in franchise history to win a WNBA Monthly award, joining Angel McCoughtry and Tiffany Hayes, who last earned the honor in 2018.

Gray led the Eastern Conference in total points (150) and posted career highs across the board, averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. She was the only player in the East to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during the month.

She scored 25 or more points in four of seven games, highlighted by a career-high 28-point performance in a road win at Seattle. Behind Gray's standout play, the Dream closed May with a 5-2 record - the franchise's best start to a season in nine years.







