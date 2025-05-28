Final: Atlanta Dream 88, Los Angeles Sparks 82 (5/27)

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (4-2) at LOS ANGELES SPARKS (2-4)

Game 6 | May 27, 2025 | Crypto Arena, Los Angeles, Ca

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 24 26 22 88

Los Angeles 15 16 22 29 82

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Los Angeles

Points Gray (25) Hamby (28)

Rebounds Howard (9) Stevens (11)

Assists Howard (7) Hamby (8)

KEY NOTES

The Atlanta Dream started Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Nia Coffey, and Brionna Jones for the second time this season, improving to 2-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Los Angeles improves to 24-20 overall and 11-12 when playing in Los Angeles.

The Dream are now on three game win streak and 4-1 in their last five games.

With her 19th point of the game, Allisha Gray surpasses 3,500 career points, becoming the 36th fastest and 34th youngest player in WNBA history to reach the milestone. She ties Hall of Famer Penny Taylor and joins an elite group of 69 players to achieve the mark.

Gray also ties for the fifth-most points to start a season (first six games) by a Dream player in franchise history with 122.

With her first three-pointer of the night, Nia Coffey eclipsed 150 career made three-pointers.

The Dream set a new season high in assists with 26.

Rhyne Howard filled the box score, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Five Dream players finished in double figures: Gray (25), Howard (15), Jones (13), Naz Hillmon (11), and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (10).

Hillmon and Walker-Kimbrough combined for 21 points off the bench and were instrumental in the Dream's victory.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Gray opened the scoring with a smooth finish at the rim.

Hillmon recorded two blocks in the first five minutes, showing strong defensive presence in the post.

Caldwell stole momentum with a late bucket, giving the Dream a one-point lead to end the quarter.

Gray led the team with four points and four rebounds in the period.

The Dream recorded four steals, setting a new season-high for a single quarter.

Q2

Howard started the quarter with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead.

Coffey contributed on both ends, notching seven points, two steals, two rebounds, and a block early in the period.

Howard pushed the lead to nine with a tough and-one finish through traffic.

The Dream closed the half with a nine-point lead, holding the Sparks to just 31 points.

Atlanta's defense dominated with a season-high nine steals, five blocks, and a 20-17 rebounding edge.

The Dream held an 11-0 advantage in fast break points at the half.

Howard led all Dream players with nine points, three steals, four rebounds, and a block.

Q3

Gray and Jones powered the offense, combining for 16 of the team's 26 points in the quarter.

Atlanta dished out a season-high 10 assists in the period, led by Coffey with three.

The Dream closed the quarter with a 13-point lead and shot 100% from three-point range in the frame.

Q4

Walker-Kimbrough halted a Sparks run with a corner three and a strong layup through traffic.

Gray and Howard hit back-to-back threes to create separation.

Howard found Hillmon for a clutch three-pointer, pushing her into double figures.

Despite being outscored 29-22 in the fourth, the Dream stayed poised to close out the 88-82 win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.