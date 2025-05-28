New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library Celebrate the 2024 WNBA Champions with Special Edition Liberty-Themed Library Cards and Summer Partnership to Inspire Young Readers

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library today announced their collaboration to issue 100,000 special edition library cards featuring the 2024 WNBA Champion, New York Liberty, and Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant. This summer, the Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library will also partner through Brooklyn Basketball to support the library's summer reading programming. Deeply passionate about promoting literacy, the New York Liberty is proud to partner with Brooklyn Public Library to provide access to books, encouraging curiosity and inspiring students to find the joy in reading, in every Brooklyn neighborhood.

The Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library will celebrate their collaboration as part of Ellie's Birthday at the Liberty game this Sunday, June 1 at Barclays Center. Fans attending the game will enjoy book-themed activations in and around the arena, including a Brooklyn Public Library bookmobile on the plaza, offering books for loan to library card holders. Inside the arena, fans can stop by a photobooth and pick up Ellie-themed bookmarks, each with a QR code linking to an Ellie-approved reading list for readers of all ages. Her curated list includes titles like Lola Joins the Team by Keka Novales, Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson, and Elephants Living Large by Jason Viola.

The Liberty and Brooklyn Basketball-themed library cards will be available at all branches of the Brooklyn Public Library starting next Monday, June 2.

In 2024, Brooklyn Public Library offered more than 5,000 free summer programs to encourage reading and spark imagination. Brooklyn Basketball is the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty's platform dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts by providing professionally led clinics and camps, community-focused events, instructional videos, unique basketball content and more. For more information, visit brooklyn-basketball.com.

In recognition of the New York Liberty's ongoing commitment to championing the community and for the team's support of summer programming, Liberty CEO, Keia Clarke, will accept the 2025 Brooklyn Public Library Gala Award, presented by Jacqueline Woodson, on behalf of the team at the annual Gala on June 11. The Gala is BPL's signature fundraising event, bringing together civic leaders, authors, artists, and library supporters to celebrate the power of libraries to strengthen communities.







