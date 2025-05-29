Pinterest Partners with 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty

NEW YORK, N.Y. - For the first time, Pinterest is stepping into the sports arena as an official partner of 2024 WNBA Champion, New York Liberty. Together, the Liberty and Pinterest will inspire fans and celebrate women's sports through exclusive content, in-game experiences and community outreach, all reflecting the energy of New York and its iconic team.

Interest in the New York Liberty and the WNBA is surging on Pinterest with searches for "WNBA aesthetic" and "New York Liberty" up 1,295% and 216%, respectively. Liberty athletes are redefining what it means to be professional women athletes, and Pinterest shares that spirit by offering fans a platform to explore their identities and draw inspiration from the team.

"As reigning WNBA champion, the New York Liberty are a cultural force on and off the court. We are proud to be the official inspiration partner of the team," said Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest. "True liberty is the freedom to define yourself on your own terms, and through this partnership, we'll spark inspiration for fans by showcasing the athletes' stories, style, and the vibrant culture that surrounds the team-on Pinterest and beyond."

"The New York Liberty are excited to partner with Pinterest for their first-ever sports partnership at a time when women's basketball is garnering more attention than ever," said Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty. "Our partnership will focus on inspiring and building community, and we are eager to join forces with Pinterest to provide our fans with new opportunities to explore their passions, find their voice and engage with the Liberty brand in new ways."

New York Liberty's roster of athletes is made up of trendsetters who captivate fans both on and off the court. "WNBA tunnel outfits" searches rose by 2,035% over the last year featuring athletes like Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Brenna Stewart, who are quickly becoming icons of personal style: Ionescu's pink shoes are trending and searches for them on Pinterest are up +1,706%. These fashion-forward athletes are inspiring game-day outfit ideas and unique WNBA nail art on Pinterest. Even searches for the Liberty's viral mascot, Ellie the Elephant, have risen 168% on the platform.

WNBA tunnel outfits +2,035%

Sabrina Ionescu shoes pink +1,706%

WNBA aesthetic +1,295%

WNBA game outfit ideas +823%

Natasha Cloud +554%

WNBA nails +368%

Breanna Stewart +346%

New York Liberty WNBA +306%

Sabrina Ionescu outfits +239%

New York Liberty +216%

Ellie the Elephant +168%

Natasha Cloud outfits +97%

Source: Pinterest Internal Data, Global, Sep 1 2024 to Dec 31 2024

Together, Pinterest and the New York Liberty will also join forces to promote initiatives such as National Girls and Women in Sports Day and refurbish basketball backboards at local courts in New York.

With Pinterest, Liberty fans can turn inspiration from game day style into real-world action on the court and beyond. Fans can follow the Liberty on Pinterest now @nyliberty for content such as game day, nail art and hair inspo, guides on how to spend a summer day in Brooklyn, book recommendations, and more.

