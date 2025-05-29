Valkyries Fight Until the End in Narrow Loss to Undefeated Liberty

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries fell just short in their 82-77 defeat against the Liberty in New York on Thursday. Thursday's game was far more competitive than Tuesday's, featuring 20 lead changes. The Valkyries' bench helped push the defending champs to the brink, outscoring theirs 29-10. With the loss, Golden State fell to 2-4 and the Liberty improved to 5-0.

MUCH IMPROVED START

The Valkyries faired much better in the first quarter of Thursday's game, opening with a 6-2 lead and trailing by just two points at the end of the frame, compared to Tuesday's 17-point first-quarter deficit. They brought the game to a tie by halftime, holding the Liberty to just 3-for-14 shooting in the second quarter. Golden State got a significant boost for their bench in the first half, as their second unit outscored New York's 13-0.

ZANDALASINI SHOWS OUT IN DEBUT

Beginning her fourth WNBA season, 6'2 forward Cecilia Zandalasini made her Valkyries debut on Thursday after missing the team's first four games with a right foot injury. Zandalasini had a quick trigger looking to make an instant impact and she did just that, scoring eight points in her first seven minutes with two made 3-pointers. Zandalasini is very familiar with playing high-stakes games at the Barclays Center, facing the Liberty in the 2024 WNBA Finals as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. She has also won a WNBA championship with the Lynx in 2017.

THIRD QUARTER DIMES

The Valkyries' ball movement was on full display in the third quarter as they were very tactful and timely with precise passes for quality looks. After being forced to pick up her dribble, Cecilia Zandalasini maintained her pivot foot for as long as she could before setting up Kayla Thornton with a behind-her-head dime for a layup. Zandalasini's back was to the basket for the improbable assist and she led Thornton to the rim -her pass arrived just as Thornton did on her back cut. Then Julie Vanloo beat a trap near the Barclays Center logo, threading the needle on a pass to Monique Billings on rim roll. On a similar screen-and-roll action on the ensuing possession, Billings played playmaker, using her roll to set up Stephon Talbot for a deep jumper.

SALAÜN RECORDS SECOND DOUBLE-DOUBLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Janelle Salaün recorded the second double-double in Valkyries history, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Salaün already achieved the double-double in the third quarter, but added eight points and two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth. Kayla Thornton tallied the franchise's first double-double.

CLUTCH TIME VANLOO

Julie Vanloo was instrumental for the Valkyries in the fourth quarter, with some electrifying game-changing moments. First, she calmly walked into a game-tying 3-pointer with 4:53 remaining. Then, she threw a beautiful bounce pass from well beyond the 3-point line to a cutting Temi Fágbénlé for a layup. Trailing by one with less than two minutes left, Vanloo sank a floater while drawing a foul.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.