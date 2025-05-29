Chicago Holds off Wings

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago, Ill. - The Dallas Wings fell at the Chicago Sky 97-92 Thursday night at Wintrust Arena to conclude their four-game road trip. Arike Ogunbowale recorded season highs of 37 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Wings (1-5). The victory was Chicago's first of the season as the Sky move to 1-4 on the year.

Ogunbowale's 37 tied the highest single-game point total in the WNBA this season. The guard knocked down a season-best six 3-pointers, tying her with Kelsey Plum for No. 18 on the WNBA's all-time career 3-pointers made list (512). Her performance marked the 23rd 30+ pt game of her career, tying Tina Charles for No. 8 all-time.

Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington followed with 15 points apiece, with Bueckers recording eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a career-high three blocks. Bueckers has now reached 40 career assists, becoming the fastest player in over a decade to reach the marker.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Ogunbowale (37) McCowan (8) Bueckers (8)

Chicago Cardoso (23) Reese (9) Vandersloot (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 19, Chicago 29

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the sixth time this season.

Hines-Allen got the Wings on board with a layup after Kamilla Cardoso produced four consecutive points for the Sky. Dallas hung within a possession of Chicago until Cardoso jumpstarted a 9-0 Sky run with a layup. The center recorded 12 points in the first to fuel a 10-point lead for Chicago to close the first on a 14-3 run.

Carrington paced the Wings with seven points in seven minutes of play in the first, going 3-of-4 from the field. She also led the Wings with two boards, while Ogunbowale dished out a team-high three assists.

Second Quarter: Dallas 24, Chicago 20

Chicago's run continued into the second, growing to 23-7 before Ogunbowale answered for Dallas. Ogunbowale sank her first 3-pointer of the night to power an 8-0 Wings run, cutting the deficit to five points as Bueckers found Ogunbowale again behind the arc.

Ogunbowale went 4-of-6 from the field to tally 10 points in the second and a team-high 15 points for the half. Teaira McCowan, Kaila Charles and Maddy Siegrist each pitched in points off the bench to outpace Chicago's for the quarter.

Dallas shot 50% from the floor, 33.3% from deep and 100% from the charity stripe in the second.

The Sky recovered a 9-point lead with three minutes left to play as Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse combined for 16 points in the first half to follow Cardoso. Bueckers clipped the deficit back down to five with free throws in the final seconds of the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 30, Chicago 19

Dallas' offense picked up where it left off at the end of the first half, breaking out to a 16-6 run with 14 points from Ogunbowale. The guard produced more than half of the Wings' third-quarter offense with two assists and four points created from her assists.

The Wings erased their eight-point deficit as Bueckers handed Dallas its first lead since the first quarter with a layup. Michaela Onyenwere answered with a 3-pointer to reclaim the Sky lead at 64-63. Ogunbowale then fired another make from deep, putting the Wings up two points.

Hines-Allen, Ogunbowale and McCowan each recorded baskets in the final minutes of the third to lift the Wings' lead to five points, 73-68, and close the quarter.

Dallas shot a game-best 61.9% from the field in the third, 40% from deep and 100% from the free-throw line. For the first time that night, the Wings held the advantage in the paint, outscoring Chicago 20-8. Dallas also outrebounded Chicago 14-7 behind a combined seven rebounds from Ogunbowale and Hines-Allen.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 19, Chicago 29

There were nine lead changes in the fourth as the Wings and Sky fought for the edge in the final 10 minutes of play.

Rebecca Allen cut the Dallas lead down to a single possession, opening the fourth with a 3-pointer. Minutes later, Bueckers hit from deep to bring Dallas within one point of Chicago, 79-80. Ogunbowale continued to pace the Wings, tallying eight points in the fourth.

Coming out of a timeout, Allen found Ariel Atkins for a floater to hand the Sky a five-point lead with 16 seconds to play, all but sealing the game.

On the night, Dallas shot 51.4% from the field for its second straight game of shooting north of 50%, along with 8-22 from three (36.4%) and a season-high 90.9% from the free-throw line. Chicago shot 46.8% from the field, 41.7% from three and 76.5% from the charity stripe. The Sky held a narrow 34-30 advantage in rebounding, while Dallas matched the WNBA single-game high for blocks this season with 10. The game featured seven ties and 16 lead changes. Dallas committed a season-high 16 turnovers while forcing 13 Chicago miscues.

The Dallas Wings return to College Park Center to face the Chicago Sky again on Saturday night. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass.







