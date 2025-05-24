Atlanta Dream Stops Dallas Wings

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Atlanta, Ga. - The Dallas Wings fell at the Atlanta Dream 83-75 at Gateway Center in the Wings' second road outing of the season. Five Wings players (Smith, Bueckers, Siegrist, McCowan, Harris) scored in double figures for the second time this year. NaLyssa Smith headlined Dallas with a season-high 13 points along with two rebounds and two steals. Maddy Siegrist finished just shy of her first career double-double, tallying 12 points and matching her career high of nine rebounds. Paige Bueckers recorded her fourth consecutive game with double-digit scoring with 11 points and five assists. The Wings fall to 0-4 on the season while Atlanta moves to 2-2.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Smith (13) Siegrist (9) Ogunbowale, Bueckers (5)

Atlanta Gray (27) Jones (15) Howard (10)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, Atlanta 17

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and Smith for the fourth time this season.

With five different lead changes and three ties, the Wings and Dream traded buckets for the duration of the first quarter. Smith led Dallas with seven points and three rebounds, shooting 100% from the floor to start. Carrington followed with four points and a steal.

The Wings shot 38.9% from the floor and 75% from the charity stripe. Dallas' defense held the Dream to shooting 35% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range. The Wings outpaced Atlanta in fast break points 4-0 for the quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 12, Atlanta 20

The Atlanta defense held Dallas to its lowest scoring second quarter and first half of the season, pairing it with a 12-4 run to close the half and secure a 7-point lead.

Brittney Griner and Allisha Gray combined for 13 of the Dream's 20 points in the second, with Griner going 3-of-3 from the floor in the final few minutes of the half.

Smith continued to headline Dallas with nine points in the first half. Hines-Allen led Dallas on the boards with six rebounds. The Wings bench outscored Atlanta's 8-5 while the Dallas offense maintained its fast break advantage, outpacing Atlanta 10-3 for the half. Dallas concluded the first half shooting 32.4% from the field, 16.7% from 3-point range and 80% at the free throw line.

Third Quarter: Dallas 20, Atlanta 31

The Dream tallied a 23-9 run in the third, fueled by nine points from Gray and six points off the bench from Nia Coffey. Ogunbowale led Dallas with five points, going 2-of-4 from the field in the third.

Dallas' offense outscored the Dream in the paint 12-10. Siegrist, Teaira McCowan and Tyasha Harris were all able to get points on the board coming off the bench. The Wings shot 36% from the field and 50% from the free throw line.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 25, Atlanta 15

Dallas opened the fourth on a 13-0 run. Ogunbowale found Kaila Charles underneath the basket for a layup to cut the deficit down to five points with 5:06 to go.

The Wings run grew to 17-7 and lasted until the 4:14 mark, trimming a once 20-point deficit down to five, 70-65.

Dallas' bench produced 23 of its 25 points in the fourth, led by Harris and Charles who went for eight and seven points, respectively. With their efforts, Dallas' bench outscored Atlanta's 39-21 on the night and produced season highs in bench scoring and fourth quarter scoring.

After getting within five with under five minutes to play, Atlanta reeled off five-straight points to grow its lead back to double-figures, 75-65, which it held until just over three minutes to go. The Wings got no closer than seven, 77-70, the rest of the way as Gray and Rhyne Howard made clutch buckets.

For the game, Dallas shot 36.6% from the field, 21.7% from three and 71.4% from the free-throw line, compared to Atlanta at 42.6%, 37.5%, and 76.2%, respectively. The Dream outrebounded the Wings 42-38. Dallas committed just nine turnovers while forcing 13 Atlanta miscues. The Dream were led by Gray who finished with a game-high 27 points, including four made threes.

Dallas remains on the road, heading to Uncasville to face the Connecticut Sun on May 27. Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.