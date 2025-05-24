Aces Looking to Build Momentum on the Road at Seattle

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







SEATTLE, WA - After a single home game on Friday, Las Vegas (2-1) is back on the road at Seattle (2-1) for its first matchup against the Storm this season. The Aces are looking to build their momentum after they survived a thrilling comeback victory against Washington in their home opener.

Las Vegas is 47-44 all-time against the Storm and 19-28 in Seattle. The Aces, however, won the 2024 season series, 3-1, and swept Seattle 2-0 in the playoffs.

Aces guard Jewell Loyd will make her first return to Climate Pledge Arena after spending 10 years with the Storm from 2015-24. Loyd, who was selected by Seattle as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, won two championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020, aided Seattle to eight playoff appearances, sits at 3rd in the Storm's all-time scoring list with 5,536 points. Loyd averaged a league-high 24.7 points per game in 2023 and ranked 6th at 19.7 ppg last year.

In Friday's narrow victory against the Mystics, it was none other than Loyd who sunk a clutch corner 3 with 2.5 seconds left to help the Aces escape with the home opener win.

Loyd currently ranks 20th on the league's all-time scoring list with 5,570 career points, just 2 points shy of passing No. 19 DeLisha Milton-Jones (5,571 points).

With A'ja Wilson's 5 assists against the Mystics, she became the sixth player in WNBA history to record at least 4,500 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 400 blocks and 200 steals. She notched this record 28 games faster than Lisa Leslie (258 games), previously the quickest to hit the mark, and at 28 years and 288 days, she became the youngest on the list to reach the milestone.

Wilson needs one more rebound (two to pass) to reach 27th in WNBA history in career rebounds, looking to surpass Chamique Holdsclaw with 2,126 rebounds.

The Aces shot an uncharacteristically low 24.2% from 3-point range in their home opener, going 8-for-33 from distance. Las Vegas averaged 35.5% from beyond the arc in 2024. With help from Jackie Young's game-high 25 points, Wilson's 102nd double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds) and Chelsea Gray's 15-point performance, the Aces escaped with the 3-point victory after trailing for most of the game.

The Storm is coming off a victory against Phoenix, winning Friday night's matchup 77-70. At the forefront of the win were Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike and guard Skylar Diggins, who tallied game-highs of 24 points apiece. Diggins also led with a career-high 14 assists, which sits atop the league leaderboards as the highest number of assists in a game thus far in 2025.

Las Vegas will also face former teammate Alysha Clark, who won a championship and WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2023 with the Aces. With Las Vegas, Clark was the only player to appear in all 40 regular season games in 2024, and she averaged 6.4 points over two seasons (2023-24).

UP NEXT: The Aces will travel back home to play their first matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2025

