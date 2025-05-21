Ariva Luxury Residences Named Official Luxury Apartment Partner of the Las Vegas Aces

May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced Ariva Luxury Residences as the Official Luxury Apartment Partner of the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. This premier partnership not only underscores Ariva's dedication to elevating women's sports but also highlights the unique lifestyle and community driven experiences that Ariva offers its residents.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Las Vegas Aces, an organization that embodies excellence, determination and progress," said Sylvia Wong, director of WTI, Inc., owner of Ariva Luxury Residences and Ariva Serviced Residences. "At Ariva, we believe in fostering dynamic communities and delivering exceptional living experiences. This collaboration goes beyond basketball, it's about creating meaningful connections and offering exclusive opportunities to our residents and the Las Vegas Aces fan base."

"We are excited to partner with Ariva Luxury Residences, which provides a first-class living experience that aligns perfectly with the standard of excellence we set for the Las Vegas Aces," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President. "This partnership will create special moments for both our fans and Ariva residents."

As part of this exciting partnership, Ariva and the Las Vegas Aces will introduce a series of engaging activations and exclusive benefits, including:

Las Vegas Aces Watch Parties: Residents can enjoy official watch parties at Ariva, bringing the excitement of game day closer to home. Ticket Giveaways: Ariva residents will have the chance to enjoy Las Vegas Aces home games, allowing them to witness the exciting action firsthand. Special Offers for Aces Season Ticket Holders: Exclusive promotions and perks will be available for Aces season ticket holders and Ariva residents.

Together, Ariva and the Las Vegas Aces are shaping a future where excellence in both lifestyle and athletics is celebrated.

For more information, please visit www.arivalasvegas.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.