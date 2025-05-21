Chicago Sky Announce 20th Season Celebration

May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today plans for a season-long celebration of the franchise's 20th season. Founded in 2005, the Chicago Sky played their inaugural season in 2006 as the city's first professional women's basketball team.

The 20th season campaign will honor the organization's history, players, partners, and fans while generating excitement through in-arena events, branding, merch, fan activations, promotional content, community programs, and alumni events.

"In our 20th season, we're thrilled to honor all of the players, coaches, executives, staff, partners, and fans who have built this organization into a championship franchise with limitless growth opportunities ahead," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "We are grateful to the city of Chicago and all of Skytown for their special contributions to our legacy, and look forward to celebrating with everyone this season."

To signify the team's 20th season, the Sky will employ a new 20th anniversary logo across on-court, in-arena, digital, content, and merch assets. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in engaging contests, activations, events, and giveaways. Select alumni and special guests will also join in the festivities throughout the season.

The Chicago Sky's home opener is on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







