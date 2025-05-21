Herb Simon and Simon Family Issue Statement on the Passing of Beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay
May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Jim Irsay. Jim took the time today to cheer us on - he was more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community, and someone whose generosity, vision and spirit touched countless lives. Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come. On behalf of our family, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, fans and all who loved Jim. He will be sorely missed."
-Pacers Sports & Entertainment Owner Herb Simon and the Simon Family on the passing of beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2025
- Herb Simon and Simon Family Issue Statement on the Passing of Beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay - Indiana Fever
- Chicago Sky Announce 20th Season Celebration - Chicago Sky
- Storm Announce Annual Toy Drive Benefiting Seattle Children's - Seattle Storm
- Ariva Luxury Residences Named Official Luxury Apartment Partner of the Las Vegas Aces - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Head to Atlanta for First Road Game of Regular Season - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society Team up to "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Herb Simon and Simon Family Issue Statement on the Passing of Beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay
- Fever Head to Atlanta for First Road Game of Regular Season
- Fever Grow Through Adversity in Loss to Dream
- Indiana Fever Fall to Atlanta Dream
- Fever Welcome Dream to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday