Herb Simon and Simon Family Issue Statement on the Passing of Beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Jim Irsay. Jim took the time today to cheer us on - he was more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community, and someone whose generosity, vision and spirit touched countless lives. Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come. On behalf of our family, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, fans and all who loved Jim. He will be sorely missed."

-Pacers Sports & Entertainment Owner Herb Simon and the Simon Family on the passing of beloved Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay







