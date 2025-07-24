Update on Guard Caitlin Clark

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations.

Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being.

There is no timetable available for Clark's return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available.







