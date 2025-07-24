A'ja Wilson Announced as WNBA First-Ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







The WNBA has officially named 2x WNBA Champion and 3x MVP, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, as the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the league's mission to empower young girls through basketball, leadership, and community.

"Connecting with youth in the future of this game, it's so near and dear to my heart," Wilson said in an interview with WNBA.com. "I was once in their position, literally not even knowing if I wanted to play basketball, not even knowing if I wanted to stay in sports. And because I did, it allowed me to be the person that I am today."

Since 2018, the NBA and WNBA have focused on keeping girls ages 5 through 17 engaged in sports through the Jr. WNBA. The program offers impactful initiatives like Belonging in Basketball resources, created in partnership with non-profit partner Girls Leadership and designed for and by girls to recruit and keep all girls in the game. Jr. WNBA participants also gain access to the Jr. WNBA Vision Box, allowing girls to embrace their creativity and construct a vision board that reflects their passions, dreams, and goals for the future.

Wilson will participate in Jr. WNBA events hosted at NBA and WNBA marquee events, including on-court instruction & competition and off-court programming aimed to help girls gain confidence, face challenges, and learn the importance of physical and mental wellness.

Wilson will also serve as the Strategic Advisor to the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders, a comprehensive development program for select top high school basketball players who receive support and mentorship from the NBA and WNBA. The program fosters basketball development, personal growth, social impact, and leadership.

More Than a Game

Candice Haynes, Director of Youth Basketball Development, emphasized the program's inclusive approach. "We really look at the Jr. WNBA as an opportunity to educate girls on different things they can do, not just as basketball players, but as young women," she said. "Whether that's setting goals, thinking through different career opportunities, or just falling in love with the game and being a fan."

Haynes noted that the Jr. WNBA creates a space where girls feel they belong. "We want them to look at the game of basketball as that space."

A Role Model Who Reflects the Mission

Wilson's authenticity and relatability made her a natural choice for ambassador. "She already embodies the values of the Jr. WNBA," Haynes said. "She genuinely cares about young people and the future of young women."

Wilson's message to young players is simple yet powerful: "If you can see her, you can be her." She hopes her presence in Jr. WNBA programs will help girls realize their own potential. "If I can just be seen in these spaces and make it look like, 'Yes, they can do this. You guys are no different from me,' that's what I hope my role could be."

Wilson's commitment to youth development extends far beyond the hardwood; the same spirit of visibility and empowerment drives the A'ja Wilson Foundation, which supports young people with dyslexia in reaching their full potential through workshops, programming, and camps.

Leadership Starts Early

Wilson believes leadership at the youth level is about self-discovery. "It can vary in so many different ways because you're still in this stage of figuring out who you are," she said. "It comes in friendships, and it comes in losses sometimes, but you continue to persevere and know that it's always brighter on the other side."

She also sees her platform as a tool for advocacy and inclusion. "I'm blessed to have a platform that can reach the masses. So I'll continue to speak up for them, being the voice for the voiceless and giving them something they can see, dream of, and want to pursue."

WNBA media personality Ari Chambers regularly hosts Jr. WNBA events and attended the Jr. WNBA x AT&T Community Clinic during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 100 girls ages 7 and up were able to participate in basketball clinics, vision board sessions, and sit and listen to WNBA players such as Wilson, Courtney Williams, and Dijonai Carrington. Chambers sees the program as a catalyst for connection. "The whole point is to keep girls in sport past the age of 14," she said. "Most of them said what they love most about basketball is the friendships they make. These are core memories they experience with their friends."

Chambers added that the Jr. WNBA is more than skill development on the court. "Not only do we build better basketball players, but we build better character along the way."

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Wilson hopes her work will inspire a new generation of leaders. "I would love to see someone take my space," she said. "A young girl who was once sitting down on that basketball is now coming back when she's a WNBA All-Star, and she's now 'the new A'ja.' That is what I see for the longevity of this program."

Haynes echoed that vision: "She's where these young people want to be. She's an MVP, she's a champion. But she's also been successful off the court. That example is so important."

With Wilson at the helm, the Jr. WNBA is poised to reach new heights both in the U.S. and globally. Her message to young girls everywhere is clear: "You guys are no different from me... dream big and believe in yourselves."

The Jr. WNBA is the WNBA's initiative dedicated to championing change on behalf of girls and women and providing them with ways to connect, collaborate, and actively engage with basketball and one another.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.