Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated
WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury. She will not play in tomorrow's contest against the Dallas Wings. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central