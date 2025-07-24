Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury. She will not play in tomorrow's contest against the Dallas Wings. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.