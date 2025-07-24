Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury. She will not play in tomorrow's contest against the Dallas Wings. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
