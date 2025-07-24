Storm Announces 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







If the shoe fits, do more than just wear it.

Use that shoe - or specifically, that pair of shoes - to advocate for and bring about social change.

The Seattle Storm is doing that once again this summer with its Kicks for Equality campaign.

This year's online auction, which begins on Thursday, July 24 at 10:00 am and runs through Friday, August 1 at 8:30 pm, will include not only custom-designed shoes, but also autographed player-worn jerseys, and a game ball signed by the entire Storm team, among other items.

This year, the auction will benefit the Storm Foundation to support Force4Change initiatives. Force4Change was established in 2020 and is built upon four pillars: voting education and legislation, amplification of black women, support of LGBTQ+ communities and support of BIPOC communities.

"It has been a really great campaign from the beginning," said Crystal Langhorne, who played seven seasons with the Storm, was part of the 2018 and 2020 WNBA championship teams, and is now the executive director of Force4Change. "It's a unique combination of art and sport and culture and social justice.

"Getting players' feedback and involvement, working with business partners and corporate partners and nonprofits has been a whole community effort and a tremendous accomplishment," she added.

Storm players and head coach Noelle Quinn choose a social cause to advocate for on their shoes, from mental health awareness to maternal health care, sexual orientation and gender equality to autism awareness. Also included are breast cancer awareness, African art and heritage and even a Seattle-area animal shelter.

"The first four years, we gave it to one nonprofit. This year, we wanted the players to be more involved," Langhorne said. "This year, the players will receive part of the proceeds for the nonprofit of their choice. It's a new aspect to make it more impactful for the players and tie them to the community even more."

Each player's particular cause is designed onto a pair of shoes. A few have their own ideas about what it should look like. Others leave it all to the artists.

"Some players will have specific designs, so I'll work with the player and also work with the artist," Langhorne said. "I have a little bit of an artistic background so I can help the players if they struggle with the design.

"Zia Cooke (whose cause is mental health) wasn't sure what design she wanted to go with. So, I'll look up some designs based on mental health and I'll show those to her and say, 'Do you like something like this?' And then we'll give the artist free reign."

For this year's auction, the shoe artist is Seattle's Takiyah Ward, the owner of Re-Sole 206. For more than 20 years, she has put her skills to work in customizing, restoring, and cleaning shoes. Among her clients have been former Seattle Seahawks icons Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, and Pete Carroll.

"We're really excited to have a Seattle-based artist," Langhorne said. "I met her when (Storm co-owner) Dawn Trudeau introduced me to her two years ago. I knew about her work and her business, and we were looking for an artist. I reached out and she was really excited to be part of it. She has worked a lot in the community."

The final portion of this year's campaign will be the Storm's annual Sneakerball fundraising event, set for Friday, August 1 when the Los Angeles Sparks come to Climate Pledge Arena. It will take place in CPA's Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge. Fans will be able to walk in on a red carpet, enjoy a meal selected from a premium dinner menu, sip specialty cocktails, have an opportunity to bid on Kicks for Equality auction items, and watch the 7:00 pm game from opera-style box seats.

Sneakerball was added two years ago. Langhorne said there are more growth possibilities moving forward - but they will be carefully considered possibilities.

"We're trying to be intentional with how we grow it and being thoughtful," Langhorne said. "Not just adding things but being really smart with how we grow it. That's really important to us."

Langhorne was still playing for the Storm when the Force4Change initiative began in 2020. It resonated with her right away, and helping Kicks for Equality gradually become what it is today was the right fit for her.

"Obviously I enjoy sports and I'm passionate about social justice," she said. "I love design and art and fashion. This to me really embodies who I am. It's all of these things combined that I'm really passionate about. Working with nonprofits, especially now when nonprofits are losing funding and need help, a campaign like this means a lot. To put dollars into these organizations means a lot to me."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.