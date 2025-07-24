Indiana Fever Vanquish Visiting Las Vegas Aces

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (13-12) bested the Las Vegas Aces with an 80-70 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night, the first of seven "Stranger Things" nights following the team's re-release of the third jersey.

Indiana led through much of the first quarter with all five starters making their way onto the score sheet, including Sophie Cunningham leading the way with five points, but the Aces would bring it level at 18-18 at the end of the first 10 minutes. After finding themselves with an eight-point deficit, the Fever battled back, but a 9-2 run by Las Vegas in the final 1:40 of the first half made it a 41-35 in favor of the visitors heading into the break.

With 27 total points scored and an 8-0 run to end the third quarter, Indiana erased the Aces' lead and put themselves in front 62-56, thanks in part to 11 points from Natasha Howard. Kelsey Mitchell closed out the game with 14 of her 21 points coming in the second half, securing the win for the home team.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Natasha Howard recorded her 54th career double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, her sixth of the season. Howard is now tied with Glory Johnson for the 26th most double-doubles in WNBA history.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 34th career double-double with 10 rebounds and 13 points, her 10th of the season. Boston's 10 double-doubles are the second most of any player in the WNBA this season.

- For the first time this season every single member of the starting lineup scored at least one three pointer, including Aliyah Boston (1), Sophie Cunningham (3), Natasha Howard (1), Aari McDonald (3) and Kelsey Mitchell (3).

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 21 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 25 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- With her 21 points scored, Kelsey Mitchell surpassed 4,400 career points, becoming the fourth fastest guard in WNBA history to do so. Mitchell is currently averaging 19.5 points per season, a career-high for the guard.

- Sydney Colson recorded her 200th career rebound in the fourth quarter.

- For the first time in franchise history the Indiana Fever have defeated the Las Vegas Aces twice in a single season since the Aces relocated from San Antonio to Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head North to take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday, 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ABC.







