Storm Launch 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced its fifth annual Force4Change initiative, Kicks for Equality supported by BECU & Symetra, which includes an online auction featuring custom-designed sneakers worn by Storm players and Head Coach Noelle Quinn.

"This is one of our favorite fundraising events of the year, as it highlights the intersection of sports, fashion, and social justice. Not only does Kicks for Equality showcase our players' style and things they're passionate about off the court, but we're able to raise money to support our Force4Change initiatives that help make a lasting impact in our community," said Executive Director of Force4Change Crystal Langhorne.

Each player and Coach Quinn chose a social cause to be represented and designed on their shoes, including everything from mental health awareness to maternal healthcare. The shoes are designed and created by local artist and owner of Re-Sole 206, Takiyah Ward. Ward has studied the art of customizing, cleaning and restoring, for over 20 years, and has designed sneakers for some of the biggest Seattle sports legends including Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Pete Carroll.

This year, the online auction will not only include the custom kicks, but autographed player worn jerseys, a team signed game ball and more. New this year, the auction will benefit the Storm Foundation to support Force4Change initiatives and will run from Thursday, July 24 beginning at 10:00am until Friday August 1st at 8:30pm PST.

On Friday, August 1 during the team's contest against the Sparks, the Storm will host its annual Sneakerball fundraising event in the Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge. At the event, fans will be able to take part in a red-carpet entrance, indulge in a premium dinner menu with specialty cocktails, bid on a couple of exclusive auction items, and watch the game from luxurious opera box seats.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the final home games of the regular season, including Kicks for Equality night. For ticket information, visit http://stormbasketball.com, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622). 







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.