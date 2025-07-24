Sky Fall to Storm 57-95

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Seattle Storm, 57-95 in Wintrust Arena on Thursday, July 24. The Sky are now 7-17 on the season, 4-7 at home, 6-8 against the Western Conference and 21-27 against the Storm all time.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her second straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Rachel Banham added 13 points, two rebounds and one assist to lead the Sky in scoring.

Skylar Diggins led the Storm in scoring with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and scored three three-pointers. Dominique Malonga's 10 rebounds, seven of which were on the defensive glass, contributed to the Storm's season high of 39 rebounds in a game. Malonga added 14 points, three assists and two blocks off the bench.

More highlights include:

Ezi Magbegor passed Camille Smith (1,131 rebounds in Storm career) for fifth on the Storm all-time rebounds list with 1,133 after tonight's game

The Storm set a season high in a game with 39 rebounds

NEXT UP: The Sky play the Indiana Fever at the United Center on Sunday, July 27 for the second of two matchups at the home of the Chicago Bulls this season. The Sky are 0-2 against the Fever and 29-43 against them all time.

In their last matchup, Kelsey Mitchell put up 17 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Fever to a 72-52 victory. Aari McDonald scored 12 points off the bench while Natasha Howard added 13.

The Fever are 13-12 after Thursday's 80-70 win against the Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell leads the team averaging 19.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Aliyah Boston continues to be one of the top rebounders in the league averaging 7.8 rebounds to go along with 15.5 points per game. Caitlin Clark averages 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists while Howard records 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The game between the Sky and Fever tips off at 2 p.m. CT inside the United Center and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

KEY RUNS:

The Storm opened the game on a 24-9 run from 8:27 to 1:33 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 13-5 run from 1:20 in the first quarter to 7:15 in the second quarter

Seattle went on a 16-6 run from 9:37 to 6:34 in the third quarter

The Storm went on a 25-9 run from 0:26 in the third quarter to 3:08 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Seattle made 50.0% of their field goals in the first quarter (10 of 20)

Kamilla Cardoso recorded seven rebounds in the second quarter

The Storm scored 29 points in the third quarter on 75.0% shooting from the field (12 of 16)

Seattle recorded three blocks in the third quarter

Seattle's bench outscored Chicago's 32-13

The Storm scored 26 points off the Sky's 20 turnovers

Seattle outscored Chicago with points in the paint 48-24

The Storm led by as many as 39 points

The Storm blocked eight shots compared to the Sky's three

The Sky recorded 14 assists compared to the Storm's 25

The Storm stole the ball 11 times compared to the Sky's four

The Sky were outscored in fast break situations, 17-4

CHICAGO NOTES:

Elizabeth Williams accounted for eight of Chicago's 17 points in the third quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Hailey Van Lith accounted for eight of the Sky's 14 points in the fourth quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

SEATTLE NOTES:

Gabby Williams accounted for 14 of the Storm's 26 points in the first quarter (three points, 11 points from assists)

Erica Wheeler accounted for five of Seattle's 13 points in the second quarter (five points created from assists)

Gabby Williams and Skylar Diggins accounted for a combined 18 of the Storms 31 points in the third quarter

Dominique Malonga accounted for 11 of Seattle's 25 points in the fourth quarter (six points, five points from two assists)







