Final: Atlanta Dream 90, Phoenix Mercury 79

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (14-10) vs. PHOENIX MERCURY (15-8)

Game 24 | July 23, 2025 | PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 26 13 26 25 90

Phoenix 17 17 22 23 79

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Phoenix

Points Gray (28) Bonner (18)

Rebounds Griner (8) Thomas (11)

Assists Gray/Canada (6) Thomas (9)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - improving to 2-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Phoenix now stands at 15-29 overall, including 4-18 on the road.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta for the second consecutive game, scoring 28 points for her 10th 20+ point performance of the season. She also tallied 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

In her return to Phoenix, Brittney Griner was dominant, finishing with 17 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough provided a spark off the bench with a season-high 11 points, while Naz Hillmon chipped in 9 points and 3 assists.

Four Dream players finished in double figures: Gray (28), Griner (17), Canada (14), and Walker-Kimbrough (11).

Canada eclipsed the 2,000-point career mark with her 14th point of the night. She totaled 14 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal.

Atlanta shot an even 50% from the field and outscored Phoenix 42-24 in the paint. The Dream hit 41.7% from three-point range and recorded 25 assists to Phoenix's 18.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Griner set the tone early with a strong finish at the rim and followed it up by converting a free throw to tie the early score.

Canada kept the momentum going with a driving layup, then stepped out to hit a three-pointer, giving Atlanta its first lead of the game.

Gray knocked down a deep three, marking the second triple of the quarter for the Dream and extending the offensive rhythm.

Atlanta stormed out of the gates, scoring on six of its first eight shot attempts, with Griner, Gray, and Canada each contributing five quick points to build an early lead.

Hillmon checked in and made an immediate impact, finishing a smooth layup in traffic to push the lead into double figures.

Back-to-back threes from Gray and Jones widened the gap further, giving the Dream control late in the quarter.

Jones then delivered a quick entry pass to Griner for a clean finish inside to close out a strong opening frame.

Q2

Griner opened the quarter with a confident face-up jumper, continuing to assert herself offensively in the midrange.

Walker-Kimbrough came off the bench and provided an immediate lift, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers that energized the Dream's second unit.

Caldwell's defensive presence was crucial, as she recorded two first-half steals and limited Kahleah Copper to just two points through aggressive on-ball defense.

Jones continued to work on the glass, turning an offensive rebound into a tough putback to keep the pressure on Phoenix's frontcourt.

Atlanta maintained its composure at the free-throw line, converting at a 75% clip to preserve its advantage heading into halftime.

Q3

Caldwell kickstarted the second half with a confident three-pointer, showing no hesitation from the perimeter.

Griner added to her scoring tally with a quick jumper in the paint, becoming the second Dream player in double figures.

Gray jumped a passing lane for a steal, then delivered a precise assist to Jones for a strong finish in the paint.

Canada found Hillmon in stride on the fast break for a transition layup, then dished again to Griner for a short jumper, continuing to orchestrate the offense effectively.

Atlanta repeatedly exposed Phoenix's interior defense in the quarter, converting 75% of its attempts at the rim and maintaining offensive balance throughout.

Q4

Hillmon sparked the Dream offense early in the fourth with a timely three-pointer from the top of the key, stretching the defense.

Gray and Canada kept the momentum alive, knocking down consecutive midrange jumpers to grow the lead and maintain Atlanta's rhythm.

Walker-Kimbrough stayed hot, calmly sinking a pair of free throws before connecting on a corner three that extended the Dream's lead to its largest margin of the night.

Gray drilled her third three of the night, finishing the game shooting 75% from beyond the arc in another efficient performance.

Griner continued to facilitate as well, delivering a well-placed pass to Gray for an easy basket under the rim.

Canada and Gray closed out the game at the free-throw line, calmly knocking down their final attempts to seal the win.







