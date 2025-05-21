Fever Head to Atlanta for First Road Game of Regular Season
May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The Fever and Dream will meet again on Thursday in Atlanta, two nights after the Dream defeated Indiana 91-90 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Atlanta led for virtually the entire night on Tuesday, but the Fever put together a 10-0 run in the closing minutes, taking a 90-89 lead on Aliyah Boston's free throw with 21 seconds remaining. But Rhyne Howard drew a foul on the other end and converted both free throws to put the Dream back in front with nine seconds remaining and Nia Coffey then blocked Natasha Howard in the post to seal the victory for Atlanta.
Despite the loss, the Fever got a trio of standout performances from their three 2024 WNBA All-Stars. Caitlin Clark recorded her second straight double-double to open the season, tallying 27 points and 11 assists. Boston also recorded her second consecutive double-double, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell, meanwhile, scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
While all three of those players are capable of going off any given night, the Fever will hope for more balance on Thursday. The other six players that saw the floor for Indiana combined for just 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting.
Brittney Griner led Atlanta with 21 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday. Howard scored 20 points despite going just 5-for-17 from the field (4-for-13 from 3-point range), Brionna Jones had 19 points and 13 boards, and Allisha Gray tallied 16 points and six assists.
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Thursday, May 22
State Farm Arena | 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast Information
Amazon Prime/WTHR/Fever Direct
Probable Starters
Indiana Fever (1-1)
Guard - Caitlin Clark
Guard - Kelsey Mitchell
Forward - DeWanna Bonner
Forward - Natasha Howard
Center - Aliyah Boston
Atlanta Dream (1-1)
Guard - Te-Hina Paopao
Guard - Allisha Gray
Forward - Rhyne Howard
Forward - Brionna Jones
Center - Brittney Griner
