Indiana Fever Fall to Atlanta Dream

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (1-1) suffered a 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream (1-1) on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After Kelsey Mitchell sunk a driving layup five seconds into the game, Indiana found themselves outshot inside the paint throughout the remainder of the first quarter, trailing Atlanta 23-31. Eleven points from Caitlin Clark in the second quarter pulled Indiana within two heading into the halftime break.

Atlanta's five three pointers made in the third quarter put the Dream out in front 76-65, but the Fever were quick to respond at the start of the fourth quarter, with Clark and Lexie Hull combining for nine points off three pointers to pull Indiana within four points. Indiana took its second lead of the game with 21 seconds remaining, but a foul on the other end saw Rhyne Howard sink two free throws to retake the lead and, despite a buzzer attempt from Natasha Howard, secured the eventual win for Atlanta.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Caitlin Clark recorded her 350th career assist, becoming the fastest to do so in WNBA history, doing so in 42 games played. Clark finished the night with 11 assists, bringing her career total to 358 assists.

- A three-point jumper from Caitlin Clark in the second quarter marked her 800th career point, becoming the fourth fastest to do so in WNBA history.

- Caitlin earned a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds on the night, the 16th of her career.

- With the stat line, Clark passed Sabrina Ionescu to become the WNBA's all-time leader in 25 points and 10 assist games, accomplished in just 42 career games.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her second consecutive double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, the 26th double-double of her career, giving her the fourth-most in Indiana Fever history.

- DeWanna Bonner recorded three rebounds, giving her 3,073 career rebounds, the eighth most in WNBA history, passing Tina Thompson.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head south to face the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on Thursday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday's game will be available on Prime Video nationally and locally on WTHR.







