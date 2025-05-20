Connecticut Drops Matchup with Las Vegas, 87-62

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun dropped their second contest of the 2025 regular season to the Las Vegas Aces, 87-62. The Sun fall to 0-2 on the year, while the Aces move to 1-1 with the win.

Tina Charles led the way for Connecticut with her second-straight 20-point performance. She finished with 20 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes played. Charles went 7-15 from the field and 6-7 from the free-throw stripe.

Sun rookie Saniya Rivers made her WNBA debut in tonight's game. She recorded 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes off the bench in the effort. Forward-center Rayah Marshall also made her WNBA regular season rookie debut in tonight's contest, notching a team-high six rebounds, one assist and one block in 10 minutes of action off the bench.

The Aces opened the game on an 11-2 run, forcing the Sun into a timeout with 6:11 to play in the first quarter. Las Vegas closed the opening quarter outscoring Connecticut, 13-11, to take an 11-point advantage into the second, 24-13. The Sun closed the gap to as close as seven to begin the second quarter, 28-21, but the Aces went on to take a 52-29 lead into the locker room. Connecticut lost the third, 26-17, but closed out the game outscoring Las Vegas, 16-9 in the fourth.

The Sun shot 34.4% (22/64) from the field, while the Aces went 38.8% (26/67) from the floor on the night. Las Vegas outrebounded Connecticut, 41-34, while both teams dished out 16 assists in the game. The Sun forced the Aces into 13 turnovers, scoring 10 points off those miscues, while Connecticut turned the ball over 18 times in the loss, resulting in 12 points for Las Vegas.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with a double-double, tallying 22 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. Jewell Loyd added 20 points, nailing six of the Aces' 10 three-point field goals in the game.

Notes:

Connecticut held the advantage in the paint, 34-28, and on the fast break, 11-4, while Las Vegas dominated the second-chance opportunities, 21-6.

The last time the Sun started the regular season 0-2 was the 2020 regular season, when they started the season 0-5.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa tallied eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block, while Marina Mabrey added seven points, one rebound and two assists. The remaining Sun starters Lindsay Allen and Jacy Sheldon did not score in tonight's game.

Bria Hartley notched seven points, two rebounds, a team-high five assists and one steal.

Haley Peters recorded four points, while Kariata Diaby added three points, and three rebounds and Robyn Parks notched two points and three rebounds.

Tina Charles moved into 19th all-time in games played in Sun history, tying Brooke Wyckoff (132).

Olivia Nelson-Ododa moved into 17th all-time in blocks in Sun history, tying Jasmine Thomas (55).

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to Minneapolis for their first regular season road trip to face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, May 23 at 8:30 PM ET/7:30 PM CT at the Target Center.







