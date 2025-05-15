Connecticut Sun Waive Diamond DeShields
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived guard Diamond DeShields.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025
- Old National Bank Teams up with Indiana Fever as Official Bank Partner Starting with the 2025 Season - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Introduce La Crema as Official Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- COVERGIRL Teams up with WNBA's Chicago Sky to be Their First Official Cosmetics Partner Celebrating Beauty and Women's Basketball - Chicago Sky
- WNBA Announces Return of the Tip-Off Test Drive Presented by CarMax on the WNBA App - WNBA
- Dallas Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- 2025 WNBA General Manager Survey Predictions Released - WNBA
- New York Liberty Announce 2025 Roster - New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Friday's Season Opener - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Waive Diamond DeShields - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Regular Season Roster - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Launch Fever Direct with Endeavor Streaming - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Announce OLLY as Founding Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Waive Yvonne Anderson - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Connecticut Sun Waive Diamond DeShields
- Connecticut Sun Waive Yvonne Anderson
- Connecticut Sun Sell out of Season Ticket Memberships for the First Time in Team History
- Connecticut Sun Announce New England Ford as Official SUV Partner
- Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo