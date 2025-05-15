WNBA Announces Return of the Tip-Off Test Drive Presented by CarMax on the WNBA App

NEW YORK - With its 29th season set to tip off on Friday, May 16, the WNBA today announced the return of the Tip-Off Test Drive presented by CarMax in addition to an expansive array of content offerings and new features on the WNBA App, the league's global digital platform.

For the third consecutive season, the Tip-Off Test Drive presented by CarMax will provide fans with an opportunity to enjoy WNBA action through complimentary preview access to WNBA League Pass, the league's direct-to-consumer offering that provides access to live out-of-market games.

Fans can take advantage of the initial free preview window from May 16-21 and stream up to 12 games, live or on-demand, for free in the "Watch" tab of the WNBA App with no subscription or credit card information required. Fans will also have additional opportunities to take the Test Drive by CarMax during other select stages of the 2025 season.

At the conclusion of the free preview window, WNBA App users can continue to access live games throughout the season with a WNBA League Pass subscription ($34.99/year or $12.99/month). Certain live games are subject to local blackouts.

The award-winning WNBA App is fans' go-to destination for WNBA coverage and access. Featuring up-to-the-minute coverage from around the league that includes the latest schedule, stats and scores, real-time highlights, and behind-the-scenes stories, the WNBA App is the easy and free way for fans to stay connected with what they love most about the WNBA.

"On the heels of triple-digit increases in monthly active users of the WNBA App and in subscriptions to WNBA League Pass last year, we continue to enhance and expand the offerings available through the WNBA App in order to provide fans with an even more unique and engaging experience," said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer, WNBA. "WNBA digital platforms are the ultimate destination for fans of the W and provide advanced features and content that touch on everything from basketball, to style, to culture, and beyond. And the Tip-Off Test Drive presented by CarMax is just one more way we are looking to grow the game and grow our fan base."

This season, fans can go behind the scenes and beyond the court with WNBA Originals. The lineup includes the following series that provide fans with exclusive access to the teams and players they love:

YEAR 1 will follow a group of WNBA rookies throughout the season as they navigate a year of firsts in the league, taking fans behind-the-scenes in the life of a rookie.

OFF TOP will return for its fourth season with host Ari Chambers facilitating lively conversations with WNBA teammates, who share candid perspectives and untold stories from their experiences and career journeys.

MADE presented by CarMax, back for its third season, will continue to give an all-access look at four athletes as they balance their on-court and off-court personas.

Fans also can expect additional original series to drop throughout the season and beyond, with all episodes available on the WNBA App and WNBA YouTube channel.

In addition to the content offerings, new and enhanced features will increase personalization and ensure fans can experience the WNBA, their way. Fans can select and follow their favorite players and teams in order to receive personalized alerts and homepage content, set Game Alerts for specific matchups they don't want to miss, view the full Where to Watch options for each game on their home screen, and filter the game schedule by platform, team, or season.

The 2025 regular season tips off Friday with three games on ION. Action gets underway when 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner leads the Atlanta Dream into Washington to face No. 4 overall draft pick Kiki Iriafen and the Mystics (7:30 p.m. ET), and 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier leads the Minnesota Lynx into Dallas to meet No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers and the Wings (6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET). ION will then spotlight the inaugural game for the Golden State Valkyries, who host the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET).

Action continues on Saturday when three-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces visit two-time MVP Breanna Stewart and the defending champion New York Liberty in the first game of an ABC doubleheader (1 p.m. ET). In the second game, the Indiana Fever, led by back-to-back Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, host the Chicago Sky, which includes 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese (3 p.m. ET).







