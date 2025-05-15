Dallas Wings Announce Opening Day Roster
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced their 2025 opening day roster. The Wings open the season on Friday, May 16, when they host the Minnesota Lynx. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on ION.
# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From
1 NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 3 yrs Baylor/USA
2 Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 7 yrs Louisville/USA
3 Kaila Charles G/F 6-1 4 yrs Maryland/USA
5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 R Connecticut/USA
10 Aziaha James G 5-10 R North Carolina State/USA
11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 R West Virginia/USA
15 Teaira McCowan C 6-7 6 yrs Mississippi State/USA
18 Luisa Geiselsöder* C 6-4 R Germany
20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 2 yrs Villanova/USA
21 DiJonai Carrington G/F 5-11 4 yrs Baylor/USA
24 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 6 yrs Notre Dame/USA
52 Tyasha Harris G 5-10 5 yrs South Carolina/USA
*temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025
- Old National Bank Teams up with Indiana Fever as Official Bank Partner Starting with the 2025 Season - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Introduce La Crema as Official Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- COVERGIRL Teams up with WNBA's Chicago Sky to be Their First Official Cosmetics Partner Celebrating Beauty and Women's Basketball - Chicago Sky
- WNBA Announces Return of the Tip-Off Test Drive Presented by CarMax on the WNBA App - WNBA
- Dallas Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Dallas Wings
- 2025 WNBA General Manager Survey Predictions Released - WNBA
- New York Liberty Announce 2025 Roster - New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Friday's Season Opener - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Waive Diamond DeShields - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Regular Season Roster - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Launch Fever Direct with Endeavor Streaming - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Announce OLLY as Founding Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Waive Yvonne Anderson - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.