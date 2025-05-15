Dallas Wings Announce Opening Day Roster

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced their 2025 opening day roster. The Wings open the season on Friday, May 16, when they host the Minnesota Lynx. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on ION.

# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From

1 NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 3 yrs Baylor/USA

2 Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 7 yrs Louisville/USA

3 Kaila Charles G/F 6-1 4 yrs Maryland/USA

5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 R Connecticut/USA

10 Aziaha James G 5-10 R North Carolina State/USA

11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 R West Virginia/USA

15 Teaira McCowan C 6-7 6 yrs Mississippi State/USA

18 Luisa Geiselsöder* C 6-4 R Germany

20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 2 yrs Villanova/USA

21 DiJonai Carrington G/F 5-11 4 yrs Baylor/USA

24 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 6 yrs Notre Dame/USA

52 Tyasha Harris G 5-10 5 yrs South Carolina/USA

*temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations







