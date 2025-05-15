WNBA Unveils "No Space for Hate" Platform for Season-Long Community Impact

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today launched "No Space for Hate," a multi-dimensional platform designed to combat hate and promote respect across all WNBA spaces - from online discourse to in-arena behavior.

Brought to life by a Task Force comprised of league and team representatives, and with support from the Women's National Basketball Players Association, the WNBA has taken a comprehensive approach focused on four key areas: enhanced technological features to detect hateful comments online; increased emphasis on team, arena, and league security measures; reinforcing mental health resources; and alignment of core against hate.

"As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity and influence, we're proud to launch 'No Space for Hate' - a league-wide initiative to better protect players, preserve the spirit of the game, and affirm the values of our league. We believe that basketball can be a unifying force - a place where people from all walks of life come together not just to watch a game, but to connect," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom - not hate and vitriol. That means turning our values into action: strengthening digital and physical security, expanding access to mental health resources, and unifying our message across the league. It's our responsibility to protect what makes this sport so special and ensure we continue to inspire the next generation of women's basketball fans."

Highlighting the purpose of "No Space for Hate," the league will roll out unified messaging across all teams through in-arena public service announcements, on-court floor graphics, pre-game warm-up shirts, and social media content.

As part of the comprehensive plan, the WNBA is rolling out an AI-powered technology solution to monitor social media activity, in partnership with players and teams, to help protect the community from online hate speech and harassment. The league will also be enforcing a newly enhanced and more accessible Fan Code of Conduct, which will be made available on WNBA.com, the WNBA app, and WNBA social channels. In addition, the WNBA is reaffirming its commitment to mental health by highlighting available resources for players, their families, and both team and league staff. All teams and the league will also place increased emphasis on security measures at the team level, within arenas, and across the league as a whole.

The "No Space for Hate" platform reflects the WNBA's unwavering commitment to protecting its players and upholding the values of inclusion, respect, and unity. As the league continues to lead with purpose both on and off the court, this effort stands as a powerful reminder that there is no space for hate in the game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.