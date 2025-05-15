Old National Bank Teams up with Indiana Fever as Official Bank Partner Starting with the 2025 Season

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever named Old National Bank as their official bank partner beginning with the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

Fans will see the partnership come to life in several ways including through the Old National Bank Radio Network, which broadcasts all Fever games on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, a spotlight program supporting local small businesses, and soon-to-be available Fever-branded products.

"We're always looking for ways to support our fans and local communities, and Old National Bank shares that same passion," said Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "They have not only shown their support for women's basketball but are committed to shining a light on small businesses that make Indiana special."

Throughout the season, fans will see Old National Bank featured during games and across the Fever's digital channels. The two organizations will also work together to highlight small businesses in creative and meaningful ways both inside and outside the arena.

The partnership officially tips off on May 17 when the Fever host the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"There's an incredible energy around our Indiana WNBA team right now, and Old National is proud to partner as the official bank of the Indiana Fever," said Old National Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "We are looking forward to the May 17 home opener, presenting the Fan Appreciation Night in September, working with the Fever to shine a light on small businesses, and the team building on last year's playoffs run. As Indiana's bank, we are proud to support Indiana's team."

W Partners represented Old National on the partnership negotiations.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Old National Bank will be Sept. 9, the final home game of the regular season, as the Fever say thank you to the best fans in basketball.

Catch every game on 93.5/107.5 The Fan with John Nolan on play-by-play and Bria Goss on analysis, courtesy of the Old National Bank Radio Network. For tickets visit FeverBasketball.com/tickets and find out how to watch or listen to games at FeverBasketball.com/waystowatch.







