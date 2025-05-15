Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Regular Season Roster

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that they have finalized their 2025 regular season roster featuring 11 players. Following a transformative offseason that brought in 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, 3-time All-Star Brionna Jones, and Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the Dream enter the season with a blend of leadership, experience and emerging stars poised to redefine the franchise's championship aspirations.

The 2025 roster highlights the return of key contributors, including 2x All-Stars Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, along with 2x WNBA Champion and defensive standout Jordin Canada. Complementing Atlanta's established core are Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon, Maya Caldwell -each bringing depth, versatility, and a commitment to high-efficiency basketball that defines the Dream's new era.

2025 draftees Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Thierry join the team following standout collegiate careers and an impressive showing in training camp, where both rookies earned their spots on the roster through relentless effort and scoring ability. Paopao, a National Champion with South Carolina, and Thierry, a versatile wing out of Ohio State, are expected to bring impact and execution on both ends of the court.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Karl Smesko, renowned for his precision offense and disciplined team defense, the Dream are setting the foundation for sustained success. Smesko's system emphasizes smart decision-making, floor spacing, and relentless intensity, reflecting a commitment to efficiency and competitive excellence.

Atlanta opens the 2025 WNBA season on a two-game road stretch before their highly anticipated home opener against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena on May 22. Single-game tickets and full-season packages are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets.

The full 2025 Atlanta Dream regular season roster is as follows:

Player College Height Position Years Experience

Brittney Griner Baylor 6'9" C 11

Brionna Jones Maryland 6'3" F/C 8

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Maryland 5'10" G 8

Rhyne Howard Kentucky 6'2" G 3

Jordin Canada UCLA 5'6" G 7

Allisha Gray South Carolina 6'0" G 8

Nia Coffey Northwestern 6'1" F 8

Naz Hillmon Michigan 6'2" F 3

Maya Caldwell Georgia 5'11" G 3

Te-Hina Paopao South Carolina 5'9" G Rookie

Taylor Thierry Ohio State 6'1" G/F Rookie







