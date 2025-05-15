Golden State Valkyries Introduce La Crema as Official Partner

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and La Crema have announced today a partnership that makes the family-owned wine company the official wine partner of the Valkyries. This partnership continues the Valkyries' and La Crema's commitment to elevating women's sports and enhancing the fan experience.

"Partnering with an iconic winery like La Crema, practically in our backyard, connects us to the rich cultural fabric that makes Northern California so special," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "As a women-led organization, we are deeply committed to elevating the voices of women and fostering inclusivity, and La Crema's commitment to this league and region helps us enhance that support on and off the hardwood. As we establish the Valkyries' own legacy and identity here, we're proud to align with an institution that has been perfecting their craft for decades, helping to create a truly authentic Bay Area experience for our fans."

Through this partnership, La Crema will be proudly poured throughout Chase Center and Thrive City locations, including at special tasting events and fan experiences co-hosted by the Valkyries. La Crema in-arena signage and activations, as well as digital and social media content, will be featured all season long.

"This partnership reflects our shared values-community, empowerment, and innovation-in addition to creating exceptional experiences for fans." Said Hailey Jackson Hartford Murray, Co-Proprietor of La Crema. "We're proud to support the Valkyries' inaugural season and be part of this historic moment for the WNBA."

La Crema will also collaborate with Playa Society on exclusive Valkyries merchandise which will be launched during the team's inaugural season.

