Phoenix Mercury Set 2025 Roster

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced their opening night roster for the 2025 WNBA season. The Mercury have waived forward Temira Poindexter and guards Megan McConnell and Celeste Taylor. The contract of forward Murjanatu Musa, who is still completing her season overseas, has been partially suspended until she reports to the team. Kitija Laksa, who has also been away from the team while playing overseas, will report to the Mercury in the coming days.

Headlined by the offseason additions of All-WNBA forward and perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and All-Star and former No. 2 overall pick Satou Sabally who join returning All-WNBA wing Kahleah Copper, the 2025 Mercury roster features 11 new players. The star core is joined by veterans Sami Whitcomb and Kalani Brown, returner Natasha Mack, and new faces Monique Akoa Makani, Lexi Held, Alexis Prince, Sevgi Uzun and Kathryn Westbeld.

The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for all home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

2025 PHOENIX MERCURY ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Birthdate Exp College/Home Country

8 Monique Akoa Makani G 5-11 02/04/2001 R --/Cameroon-France

21 Kalani Brown C 6-7 03/21/1997 5 Baylor/USA

2 Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 08/28/1994 9 Rutgers/USA

1 Lexi Held G 5-10 12/28/1999 R DePaul/USA

9 Kitija Laksa G 6-1 05/21/1996 R South Florida/Latvia

4 Natasha Mack F/C 6-4 11/03/1997 2 Oklahoma St/USA-Montenegro

20 Murjanatu Musa* F 6-2 05/05/2000 R --/Nigeria

6 Alexis Prince F 6-2 02/05/1994 3 Baylor/USA

0 Satou Sabally F 6-4 04/25/1998 5 Oregon/Germany-USA

25 Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 04/12/1992 11 Maryland/USA

10 Sevgi Uzun G 5-10 11/25/1997 1 --/Turkey

24 Kathyrn Westbeld F 6-3 01/29/1996 R Notre Dame/USA

33 Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 07/10/1988 8 Washington/Australia

*Contract partially suspended

HEAD COACH: Nate Tibbetts

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Kristi Toliver

ASSISTANT COACHES: Michael Joiner, Megan Vogel

ASSISTANT/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Chevy Saunsoci

ASSISTANT COACH/HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR: Ciara Carl

ASSISTANT COACH/ADVANCE SCOUT: John McCullough

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE

Monique Akoa Makani - AH-koh-ah MA-kah-nee Murjanatu Musa - mur-jaw-nah-TOO moo-sa

Kalani Brown - kuh-LAH-nee Satou Sabally - SAH-too SAH-buh-lee

Kahleah Copper - kah-LEE-uh Sevgi Uzun - sev-ghee ooze-oon

Kitija Laksa - KIT-ee-uh LOCK-suh Sami Whitcomb - SAM-me WHIT-come







