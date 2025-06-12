2025 WNBA All-Star Voting Is Now Live

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - WNBA All-Star Voting is now live for Phoenix Mercury fans to select their favorite players including Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to be starters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Fans can vote at phxmerc.com/vote through Saturday, June 28 at 8:59 p.m. PT. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19, airing at 2:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

How to Vote:

Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, by submitting one ballot per day (defined as once each day between midnight and 8:59 p.m. PT) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference. Fans can vote by going to phxmerc.com/vote.

2-for-1 Voting Days:

Fans will have three days where their vote will count twice: June 14, June 20 and June 27.

WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. After the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

The two All-Star captains - the starters who receive the most fan votes - will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 4 p.m. MT.







