Aces Look to Bounce Back in Friday Night Matchup against Dallas

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (4-4) are set to host the Dallas Wings (1-10) for the first time this season on Friday, June 13, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game, which tips at 7 p.m. PT, will air nationally on ION.

Las Vegas recently signed 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes, who returns to the Aces after a brief stint in 2021.

The Aces shooting slump continued on Wednesday in their 97-89 loss to Los Angeles. Jackie Young led the team, tying her career-high with 34 points and Chelsea Gray added in 28 points, but could not overcome Los Angeles' 56.9% field goal shooting night.

Gray hit 44% of her 3-point shots (11-25 3 FGs) over the last four games, including a season-high six 3-pointers against Los Angeles, after shooting 6-19 (31.6%) the first four games. Gray, along with Young, have now scored in double digits in 7 out of 8 games this season. Young has scored at least 12 points in each game in 2025 and currently ranks 9 th in the league in points per game at 18.4 ppg.

Las Vegas is now last in the league in field goal percentage at 38.9% and 8 th in both 3-point field goal percentage at 33.2% and points per game at 81.3 ppg. On the defensive side of the ball, the Aces are giving up a league-high 40.5 points per game in the paint.

A'ja Wilson continues to pace the Aces in points (20.9 ppg), rebounds (9.6 rpg) and assists (4.0 apg). She leads the league at her position in assists per game.

Wilson, who suffered a head injury at the 1:17 mark in the third quarter on Wednesday, did not return to the game, and is listed as doubtful against Dallas.

Dallas enters Friday's game off its 6 th loss in a row, most recently falling at Phoenix, 93-80. Rookie Paige Bueckers is coming off a monster game after tallying 35 points in her first game since May 29 (concussion). She went 13-for-19 from the field in marking the highest scoring game from a rookie this season. Bueckers is only one of two rookies in WNBA history to record 35+ points with five 3-pointers made in a single game. She leads the Wings in points per game (17.6 ppg), assists (6.3 apg) and 3-point percentage (.455). Forward Myisha Hines-Allen leads the team in rebounds at 5.6 rpg.

Dallas and Las Vegas hold the 7 th and 8 th spots, respectively, in offensive efficiency at 101.4 OER and 100.8 OER. The Aces 8 th spot is a large drop from 2024 when they finished 2 nd in offensive rating at 106.8 OER.

The Aces hold a 42-36 edge all-time against Dallas, 24-16 at home and 6-1 in Commissioner's Cup play. Las Vegas has also won 3 out of their last 4 meetings (3-1 in 2024) and have won 11 out of their last 14 regular season meetings.

The two teams will meet thrice more this season: July 16 and 27 at College Park Center and August 17 at home.

UP NEXT: The Aces will complete their three-game home stand against the Phoenix Mercury (7-4) for a Sunday afternoon contest at 3 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.