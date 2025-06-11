Las Vegas Aces Waive Crystal Bradford

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived 6-0 forward Crystal Bradford.

Bradford played in four games for the Aces in 2025 and averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds off the bench.

One of the original WNBA franchises, the Las Vegas Aces (4-3) have a three-game home stand at Michelob ULTRA Arena starting tonight against Los Angeles (3-7) at 7 p.m. (all times local) on CBSSN and Vegas 34. On Friday, June 13, the Aces will host Dallas (1-9) at 7 p.m. (ION/Vegas 34) and the weekend concludes with a Sunday, June 15, contest against Phoenix at 3 p.m. (Vegas 34).

2025 season ticket membership packages are sold out. However, some single-game tickets are still available.







