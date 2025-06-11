Golden State Valkyries' Janelle Salaün to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forward Janelle Salaün will be temporarily away from the Valkyries while she competes with the French National Team in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with the winner of the tournament qualifying for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. All EuroBasket games will be live-streamed on the FIBA's official YouTube channel.

Salaün and France will compete in Group A and tip off the tournament against Turkey on Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m. PT in Piraeus, Greece. The forward has started eight games for the Valkyries this season, ranking third on the team and fourth among all WNBA rookies with 11.8 points per game. Salaün is expected to re-join the Valkyries at the conclusion of France's participation in the tournament.

EuroBasket 2025 group play games will be held across four countries: Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, and Greece, from June 18-22, with teams advancing to the knockout stage from June 24-29. The tournament features Europe's top 16 women's basketball teams competing for the continental title, with the top finisher earning an automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The teams who finish second through fifth will advance to additional 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.