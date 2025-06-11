Sky to Retire Allie Quigley's No. 14 Jersey on July 9

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky are set to retire legend Allie Quigley's No. 14 jersey during pregame at the July 9 matchup against Dallas. Quigley's jersey will be the first to be retired and honored by the Sky organization.

"It's not easy saying goodbye to basketball, but I feel so lucky to have been able to play in the WNBA and live out my dream," Quigley said. "And to be able to play in Chicago for my hometown team?!? It doesn't get any better. All I can say is THANK YOU!"

Quigley will be honored with a retirement ceremony during the game, including an on-court tribute with special guests and a video montage celebrating the best moments of her Chicago career.

Leading up to the ceremony, Quigley's alma mater, Joliet Catholic High, will host a community celebration featuring a girls' basketball clinic and community support at a to-be-determined date.

On gameday, Wintrust Arena will feature a display commemorating Quigley's career and key milestones. In addition, the organization will feature storytelling highlighting Quigley's time with the Sky across its platforms in the lead-up to the retirement.

Fans will be included in the celebration, with a special giveaway planned for attendees, with Quigley addressing fans during the game. Limited-edition merch will also be available for purchase in-store and online.

After the July 9 game, Quigley will take part in a post-game press conference.

"Allie Quigley will always be synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball," Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "Allie's record breaking three-point shooting, relentless pursuit of greatness, and tremendous leadership contributed to the Sky's 2021 championship and forever shaped the culture of the organization. We are proud to honor her legacy and career by retiring her jersey."

Quigley, who is from Joliet, Illinois and attended DePaul University, spent 10 seasons with the Sky from 2013-22. She helped bring the Sky their first championship in 2021, averaging 15.2 points and shooting 36.5% from three during the postseason run.

A career 39.4% shooter from three, Quigley earned a reputation as one of the best from beyond the arc during her time with Chicago. Winning the WNBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, Quigley solidified herself as the most decorated three-point shooter of all time.

In addition to a title win, she earned Sixth Player of the Year honors in back-to-back years from 2014-15 with the Sky and was a three-time All-Star from 2017-19. Quigley finished her Sky career averaging 11.9 points, while shooting 45.4% from the field in 313 games (172 starts).

Quigley is the Sky's all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made (504). She also exited the Sky franchise as the all-time leader in points (3,723) and field goals (1,386). She was only recently surpassed in those categories by her wife, Courtney Vandersloot, this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.